Athermalized Imaging Lenses Eliminate Thermal Defocus and Pixel Shift from Shock and Vibration

BARRINGTON, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading manufacturer of imaging lenses and optical components, now offers TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses. These imaging lenses, available exclusively from Edmund Optics, are the latest addition to a growing number of products that have ruggedized designs for more demanding applications within harsh environments.

The TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses utilize passive athermalization to provide optothermal stability from -10°C to +50°C and reduce the effects of thermal defocus in applications with temperature fluctuations, such as aerospace systems. This ruggedization is used to maintain high resolution over a wide temperature range. These lenses are also industrial ruggedized with streamlined mechanics and optical elements glued in place to minimize potential damage and pixel shift from shock and vibration.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

TECHSPEC Athermal Imaging Lenses provide optothermal stability in a ruggedized lens housing, making them ideal for harsh environments.









