Ogilvy Health Builds Upon Leadership Team With Courtney Murphy Joining the Agency as Global People Director

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health today announced industry veteran, Courtney Murphy, has been appointed to the position of the agency’s Global People Director, a newly-created role that now rounds out the agency’s powerhouse leadership team. Courtney will serve both as a valued part of the Ogilvy Health Executive Leadership Team and as a board member on Ogilvy's Global People Team.



In her new post, Courtney will function as the top people strategist for Ogilvy Health, overseeing all aspects of Human Resources for the agency, including talent management, recruitment, learning and development, benefits, DE&I initiatives, as well as employees’ overall working experience and professional well-being. Courtney will report directly to Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO, Kim Johnson, and Maria O’Keeffe, Ogilvy’s Global Chief People Officer.

Courtney’s career in Human Resources began 23 years ago at Digitas North America, where she helped to build a best-in-class HR department for the agency. She then moved on to Hill Holliday where she tenured for 10 years, the last 4 of which were spent as a member of the group’s executive leadership team managing the agency’s Talent practice. While there, Courtney focused her attentions on creating flexible work policies, developing agency-wide competency models to give employees clear career paths, spearheading equitable pay practices, and establishing the employee bi-annual review process, as well as a robust manager training program to foster and retain talent.

Ogilvy Health’s Global CEO, Kim Johnson said: “Ogilvy Health is at a moment of exciting transformation, fueled by borderless creativity and impactful client work, all made possible by our incredibly talented teams. We need to continue to build an agency with and for the best people in our industry. We are relentlessly focused on maintaining our inclusive entrepreneurial culture, while retaining and attracting the best and most diverse talent in the industry. I am delighted that Courtney is taking on this role, particularly given the positive impact she’s had in shaping innovative workplaces throughout her career. Courtney will be a critical partner in helping us develop the best talent and teams to produce great work for our clients.”

Courtney shared her thoughts about joining Ogilvy Health: “You know when you meet someone who shares the same values and drive? That’s the instant connection I had with Kim. She’s always thinking about what’s best for the people, the clients, and our work. I knew right away I wanted to partner with her to help build and grow the incredible talent at Ogilvy Health.” She continued, “We’re aligned in the belief that this business begins and ends with our people. As Global People Director for the agency, I am focused on ensuring Ogilvy Health continues to lead with a people-first approach, and, following the example set by the greater Ogilvy network, that we foster an environment where talent feels inspired and supported to do the best work possible.”

About Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We inspire brands and people to impact the world by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum. Through borderless creativity—operating, innovating, and creating at the intersection of talent and capabilities— Advertising, Experience, Public Relations, Health, and Consulting work fluidly across 131 offices in 93 countries to bring forth world-class creative solutions for our clients. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com , or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .





