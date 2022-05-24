Cavitation Technologies, Inc. to Present at Rocky Mountain Microcap Investor Conference IX

CHATSWORTH, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi"), (OTCQB: CVAT) announced that it will be presenting at the Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX in Centennial, Colorado on May 25th, 2022.

The Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference is an investment conference for public microcap companies to present to a large gathering of microcap focused investors - mainly buyside portfolio and fund managers, analysts, family offices, brokers, and high net worth individual investors looking for growth opportunities in the microcap space.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Neil Voloshin who will deliver the Company's in-person presentation to attendees commented, “We are excited to participate in this conference for the 4th year in a row. We believe it is an excellent platform to tell our story, deepen our relationship with shareholders and analysts who cover us, opportunity to develop new relationships, and attract new investors.”

Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference IX

Date: May 25, 2022

Location: Centennial, CO

Presentation Time: 13:44 PM-14:09 PM MT

Format: In-person Presentation

Speaker: Neil Voloshin, Chief Operating Officer

Conference Website: Click here

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 48 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/.

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds updates

https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

About Trickle Research

Trickle Research provides proprietary microcap and small-cap research to its investors and subscribers. Subscriptions to a service are by invitation only.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, “We believe it is an excellent platform to tell our story, deepen our relationship with shareholders and analysts who cover us, opportunity to develop new relationships, and attract new investors.” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

8187180905

info@ctinanotech.com