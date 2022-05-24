GAINSystems Recognized as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINSystems, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, is proud to announce that the company has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. This report is the fourth consecutive time GAINSystems has been positioned on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation is based upon the Completeness of Vision, and Ability to Execute, which positions GAINSystems in the Visionary quadrant. In the last 12 months, 28 GAINSystems customers in distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service parts planning provided a rating of 4.5 out of 5 as part of in-depth solution reviews in Gartner® Peer Insights™. Six percent of these customers recommend GAINSystems.

The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform, with embedded AI and machine learning (ML), drives measurable value to its customers in months, not years. The comprehensive solution uses digital twin technology to automate complex demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, and scenario analysis so companies can mitigate inflation and recession-proof their businesses. The cloud platform delivers robust and easy-to-use capabilities for companies of all sizes across distribution, wholesale, manufacturing, and retail.

Gartner states, "Visionaries articulate a strong vision for their SCP solutions. Their product roadmaps demonstrate a good balance between their understanding of where a user's SCP solution requirements are heading and their intended use of key technology developments to help support those requirements. Visionaries are often thought leaders in one or more key characteristics of SCP technology environments (e.g., digital supply chain twin, multienterprise planning, artificial intelligence), and their management teams place a high priority on developing advanced SCP capabilities. They have compelling product strategies, but they may have current functional gaps in their SCP solution, lack live customers or have relatively weaker financial positions. They may have developed depth in a specific functional area (e.g., detailed scheduling or inventory optimization). Alternatively, they may have developed a very innovative product set, but their end users aren't yet mature enough to effectively use it to get the full anticipated value."

"We believe this recognition as a Visionary by Gartner reflects our commitment to delivering value to our customers and helping them move forward faster to their goals," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINSystems. "In our opinion, consecutive recognition by Gartner affirms our significant investments in new and innovative capabilities that deliver a competitive advantage to GAINS customers. The cloud-based and rapidly-deployable GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, optimization, and real-world heuristics to accelerate better decision-making and drive rapid time-to-value."

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, Amber Salley, Janet Suleski, Tim Payne, May 16, 2022.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Amber Salley, Tim Payne, Pia Orup Lund, Janet Suleski, May 16, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GAINSystems

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as eight weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

