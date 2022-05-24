FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Launches Parkinson’s Disease iCell DopaNeurons featuring LRRK2 and GBA Mutations

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) products, announced today the launch of Parkinson’s disease (PD) iCell DopaNeurons featuring LRRK2 (G2019S) and GBA (N370S) mutations, which are common PD risk-associated mutations. These PD iCell DopaNeurons were developed and manufactured by FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics from iPSCs derived from PD participants in The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research’s (MJFF) landmark study, Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI). Through PPMI, each cell line is supported by patient clinical, imaging, genomics, and biological data.

PD affects nearly 1 million people in the United States and more than 6 million people worldwide.[1],[2] Studies suggest that mutations in leucine-rich repeat kinase-2 (LRRK2) and the Glucocerebrosidase gene (GBA) are associated with an increased risk for developing PD, and are active clinical targets for therapeutic drug development.[3] The iCell DopaNeurons for LRRK2 (G2019S) and GBA (N370S) mutations offer researchers a commercially accessible, biologically and clinically relevant cell model to help propel therapeutic discovery and target drug screening.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ expertise in differentiating and commercializing iPSC-derived cell products ensure a steady supply of iCell DopaNeurons LRRK2 (G2019S) and GBA (N370S) with consistent purity and relevant biological functionality to support sustained research in this field.

"The iPSCs generated from PD donors in MJFF’s landmark PPMI study enabled us to develop much-needed cellular tools to advance the discovery and development of therapeutic treatments for Parkinson’s disease,” said Keith R. Olson, Ph.D., senior vice president of commercial operations, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “We anticipate human stem cell-derived disease models, such as the iCell DopaNeurons for LRRK2 and GBA mutations, will become the standard for research and development of disease modifying therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease patients.”

“These dopaminergic neurons are an extension of PPMI’s resource for discovery and therapeutic development,” said Nicole K. Polinski, Ph.D., director of research resources at The Michael J. Fox Foundation. “MJFF is dedicated to sharing research tools that will expedite our commitment to finding a cure and improving therapies for those living with the condition today.”

