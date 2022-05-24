GitLab Inc.’s Partner Ecosystem Expands to Meet Increasing Demand for DevOps Solutions

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – ALL REMOTE – This week, GitLab Inc., the provider of The One DevOps Platform, kicked off its first annual US Partner Leadership Summit where it announced the ongoing growth of its award-winning partner program. The Partner Leadership Summit brings together channel and alliance partners with GitLab executives to celebrate the program’s growth and success, and collaborate on delivering The One DevOps Platform to businesses, to help organizations innovate faster, scale more easily and serve and retain customers more effectively.



In the past year, GitLab grew the number of channel and alliance partners in the Partner Program by more than 75%, adding new partners like Dynatrace, Secure Code Warrior, D2iQ and more. In the last fiscal year, the company saw a 292% increase in alliance partners onboarded. Additionally, to date, the company has issued 2,700 GitLab certifications – 1,500 in the last fiscal year – as well as 65 Professional Services and Training Partner certifications.

“The field of DevOps is constantly evolving, and we’ve been excited by the growth we’ve seen over the past year,” said Michelle Hodges, Vice President of Global Channels at GitLab. “GitLab is proud to develop partnerships with the leading DevOps partners in the ecosystem, which have helped us support our customers’ success all throughout their DevOps journey.”

The GitLab Partner Program enables existing and prospective partners to maximize the value of their DevSecOps expertise, ensuring that joint customers have access to a comprehensive, single platform that encompasses every function of the business. This allows business leaders to drive their vision and DevOps teams to deliver value while improving how they work.

According to a recent Bain report , roughly 60% of companies surveyed said that they planned to consolidate their DevOps toolchains over the next three years. To reach this consolidation goal, GitLab’s partnerships collaboratively build on the capabilities of an end-to-end solution and meet the evolving needs of joint customers.

“Our partner ecosystem includes top cloud, platform and technology providers to help deliver customers the most comprehensive, mature DevOps platform on the market. Our partners are a critical element of GitLab’s mission to provide customers with modern solutions,” said Nima Badiey, VP of Global Alliances at GitLab. “These partnerships allow our customers to develop and ship products faster, and more collaboratively so that everyone can contribute. Together, we help customers lead the digital transformation necessary to compete effectively in the market today.”

“GitLab’s partner ecosystem effectively brings together alliance and channel relationships to improve the DevOps adoption experience for their joint customers,” said Steve White, Program Vice President, Channels & Alliances at IDC. “By leveraging combined cloud, security, and DevOps expertise, GitLab’s partner program helps deliver on the promise of a comprehensive DevOps platform by offering joint customers the tools required to transform their business.”

Key Updates and Milestones:

Visit the following pages to learn more about the GitLab Partner ecosystem, see a list of current channel and alliance partners, and how to participate:

Supporting Partner Quotes:

“Through our close working relationship with GitLab, together we’re helping secure organizations’ critical infrastructure, applications and the DevOps tools that power the software supply chain. The integration between CyberArk Secrets Manager and GitLab CI helps organizations remove hardcoded credentials from application source code and centrally manage all secrets from a single secure digital vault. This means not only are the credentials used to access GitLab CI protected, but also the credentials used by GitLab CI to access sensitive resources and IT infrastructure across software supply chains. The integration gives enterprise customers another critical capability to increase their defensive posture.” – Kurt Sand, General Manager, DevSecOps at CyberArk

“Dynatrace’s strategic partnership with GitLab provides our customers with best-in-breed solutions for their DevSecOps lifecycle. Collaborating across each of our product and business teams, this partnership combines Dynatrace’s broad and deep observability, continuous runtime application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities with GitLab’s CI/CD pipeline expertise to help innovators increase release velocity and quality, without increased risk.” – Alois Reitbauer, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace

“GitLab and Flywheel Data have formed a strategic partnership and are working together to deliver a single platform for DevOps to the US Government markets. As a trusted advisor to our clients, we pride ourselves on delivering impactful solutions. Partnering with GitLab ensures we can deliver immediate value to our clients by simplifying the way their Development, Security, IT and Ops teams collaborate to build software and manage infrastructure. Our partnership with GitLab has been nothing short of amazing. The trust, openness, and energy we receive from the team at GitLab is infectious! We look forward to continued success with GitLab and our joint customers.” – Michael Parks, President & COO at Flywheel Data

“Teams need an environment where they can do their work free of disruption and administrative overhead but at the same time critical operations people need the right level of governance. By connecting GitLab to ServiceNow, you can connect every element of the delivery pathway for multiple teams, from idea to operations, with maximum efficiency and effectiveness. When you do that, you free up developers from admin tasks, automate change gates, and provide unique insights and auditability. Our partnership with GitLab is essential to delivering on these goals.” – Anand Ahire, Senior Director, Product Management, DevOps at ServiceNow

“The open, collaborative style of the GitLab Partner Program has allowed us to help extend customer choice; many have responded well to us offering a hosted solution that sits side-by-side GitLab SaaS and GitLab Self-Managed. The partner neutral initiative run by GitLab has developed into a synergistic relationship. Thanks to this, Clearvision has been able to help customers realize the benefits of a market-leading DevOps Solution, using our well-honed professional services. Clearvision shares with GitLab the principle that ROI for the customer is paramount, and so we work in tandem to target that success criteria.” – Gerry Tombs, CEO at Clearvision, GitLab 2022 EMEA Partner of the Year Award Winner

“The expansion of GitLab's partner ecosystem and offerings enables customers to get the benefit of single application deployment with GitLab's solutions. Creationline, Inc. partnering since 2017 in Japan is honored to commit to successful DevOps momentum with GitLab.”ーTakao Suda, Chief Revenue Officer, Creationline, Inc., GitLab 2022 APAC Partner of the Year Award Winner

About GitLab

GitLab is The One DevOps platform for software innovation. As The One DevOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevOps platform that brings together all DevOps capabilities in one place.

With GitLab, organizations can create, deliver, and manage code quickly and continuously to translate business vision into reality. GitLab empowers customers and users to innovate faster, scale more easily, and serve and retain customers more effectively. Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations.

