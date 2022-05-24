INTRODUCING: “SHUT EYE” BY KIN SLIPS ESSENTIALS

Richmond, California, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California’s leading sublingual cannabis brand Kin Slips has launched a new line of hemp-derived products under the Kin Slips Essentials brand. The company’s first product, Shut Eye, is available now for online purchasing across the United States. Recognizing the high consumer demand for all natural, highly effective supplements that promote better sleep, the health and wellness focused company has released a version of their popular sleep formula derived from the industrial hemp plant. This version of the product allows the company to offer customers outside of the California market a fast-acting, reliable sublingual strip delivery system that’s guaranteed to provide a restful night's sleep.

“We are incredibly excited that Kin Slips Essentials Shut Eye sublingual strips are now available by mail in all 50 states. Same great product offering that is an all-natural, fast and effective way to get a better night’s sleep. The only difference is that the active ingredients, CBN and CBD, are now sourced from industrial hemp. Sleep is incredibly important, particularly in these stressful times, and now customers can use Shut Eye to improve quality of sleep and overall well being, wherever they are located.” — Ron Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Kin Slips Essentials - Shut Eye is scientifically formulated with all-natural ingredients including hemp-derived CBD & CBN and other soothing terpenes like lavender, chamomile, pine and pepper, to provide a conscious alternative to other traditional over-the-counter sleep remedies.

Shut Eye promises a reliable dosage and restful sleep without any side effects or grogginess that characterize other sleep aids. Kin Slips Essentials - Shut Eye does not require a medical prescription and can be safely taken on a nightly basis. The company guarantees consumers a quality sleep experience or the company will provide a full reimbursement.

Kin Slips Essentials - Shut Eye contains two primary, active ingredients: 5 milligrams CBD and 5 milligrams of CBN. Purchasing options include: one week (7 slips, $19.95), two week (14 days, $39.95) and 4 weeks (28 slips, $49.95). The company also offers a monthly subscription package to provide a convenient ordering option for customers who rely on Shut Eye as part of their daily sleep hygiene.

The company plans to add additional blends to their Kin Slips Essentials line throughout the year, eventually introducing a variety of hemp-derived versions of their most popular blends so consumers nationwide in all 50 states can experience the benefits of their innovative sublingual delivery system.

Learn more about Kin Slips Essentials at https://kse.life and follow @kinslips.life.

About Kin Slips

Kin Slips was founded in 2016 in Oakland, California by an innovative team of entrepreneurs looking to use cutting-edge science technology to develop a sublingual drug delivery system. The initial focus of the company was the development of a smokeless cannabis product that would have positive effects on both lifestyle and health, and Kin Slips' revolutionary product was born. Offering discreet and portable packaging, reliable dosing, and a rapid onset delivery method that consumers can trust, each carefully crafted blend delivers a unique experience that is appraised by both new and longtime cannabis consumers, alike. In 2022, Kin Slips launched Kin Slips Essentials, a line of hemp-derived versions of their best selling products that could be offered to consumers nationally.

Learn more about Kin Slips at www.KinSlip.com and Kin Slips Essentials at https://kse.life. Follow @kinslips and @kinslips.life for more information.

