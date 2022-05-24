USA Volleyball Partners With Ultra Ankle® for Athlete Health

INDIANAPOLIS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Volleyball is proud to announce a partnership with Ultra Ankle®, which has been named the Official Ankle Brace of USA Volleyball.

Developed by certified athletic trainer Rick Peters, Ultra Ankle braces are different from traditional braces.

Traditional ankle braces prevent ankle turning, which can lead to low ankle sprains. Ultra Ankle braces use revolutionary hinged-cuff technology to help prevent ankle twisting that can lead to high ankle sprains that can take longer to heal.

The deal to make Ultra Ankle an official supplier to USA Volleyball will run through the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Ultra Ankle hopes to help U.S. volleyball athletes stay free from ankle injuries, especially during their most important tournaments.

"We are always looking for ways to help our athletes stay healthy while training or competing," said USA Volleyball President and CEO Jamie Davis. "Ultra Ankle is an industry-leading brand in ankle-brace technology, and we are proud to be able to supply these braces to our athletes."

"Ultra Ankle is thrilled to partner with USA Volleyball," said Rick Peters, President and Founder of Ultra Ankle. "Our ankle braces were designed with professional athletes in mind, to provide unparalleled support without restricting performance, so athletes can perform at their best."

About Ultra Ankle®

Founded in 1998, Ultra Athlete®, Inc. DBA Ultra Ankle® is a leader in designing performance-driven ankle braces used for prevention and recovery by professional and amateur athletes, active enthusiasts, and sports medicine professionals. Ultra Ankle's unique hinged-cuff designs and form-fitting Performathane™ allow for natural range of motion of the ankle, allowing athletes to maximize their performance. Ultra Ankle's products are available at select retailers in North America, Europe, Australia, Amazon and distributed to the medical community through Breg, Inc. Products are also available for private label distribution. Previous private label partners include McDavid.

For more information on Ultra Athlete, visit UltraAnkle.com

About USA Volleyball

Founded in 1928, USA Volleyball is a non-profit organization recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and World ParaVolley as the National Governing Body for the sport of volleyball, including the disciplines of beach, indoor, sitting, snow and beach Paravolley in the United States. With more than 425,000 registered members, USA Volleyball conducts national championship events, coaching and officials certification programs, and grassroots development across all disciplines in a lifetime sport in which all can participate. USA Volleyball's teams have won an Olympic medal in every Olympic Games since 1984, five Paralympic medals since 2004 and numerous World Cup, World Championship and Continental Championship titles. For more information, visit usavolleyball.org.

