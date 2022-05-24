Hunters to Present at RSA Conference 2022

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters today announced its participation in RSA Conference 2022, occurring from Monday, June 6 through Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Hunters will have a strong presence at the event , featuring a speaking session, a cocktail event and ongoing demonstrations of its SOC platform in the North Expo, booth #5887.



On Tuesday June 7, 2022, Hunters, along with other YL Ventures portfolio companies, will co-host a VIP happy hour attended by CISOs, global security leaders and Israeli cybersecurity entrepreneurs at Hawthorn Lounge, a five-minute walk from Moscone Center. Pre-registration is required.

On Thursday, June 9th, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 1:50 PM PT, Hunters Innovation Team Lead, Omer Gull will present a technical session on “CloudTrail Logging Internals Investigating AWS Security Incidents.” Omer will share an investigation methodology for AWS control plane security incidents and a demonstration on a GuardDuty alert, while diving deep into technical aspects of CloudTrail logging. Attendees will also be able to see how these technical details can enable accurate and speedy threat investigations.

Additionally, Hunters CMO, Lital Asher-Dotan and VP Product, Ofer Gayer will be on site and available to discuss a wide range of topics including:

Trends in security operations

The next generation of security platforms

Data lakes and their value in security

SIEM replacement

SIEM, EDR, XDR and making sense of it all

How technology can help relieve some of the talent challenges in security (hiring, retention, lack of skills, etc.)

Automation in the SOC - opportunities to streamline processes beyond SOAR



To schedule a meeting with a Hunters subject matter expert, sign up here or stop by the Hunters booth, #5887 in the North Expo.

About Omer Gull:

Omer Gull is a cybersecurity expert with ten years of defensive and offensive security experience. He is a senior security researcher at Hunters, where he leads the innovation team. Prior to Hunters, he worked in Check Point Research where he focused on reverse engineering, vulnerability research, and exploitation.

About Hunters

Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake Ventures, Databricks and Okta. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://hunters.ai .

