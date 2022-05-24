Bubblehouse Raises ~9M in Seed Funding; Emerges as Most Sought-After NFT Platform for Mainstream Brands and Creators

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblehouse, the first NFT social marketplace, announces ~9M in seed funding led by Cassius Family, joined by Third Kind VC, SV Angel, Kima Ventures, Watertower Ventures and Ocho Capital. The round was supported by prominent angel investors including Steve Aoki and David Guetta, among multiple other celebrities. With this seed funding Bubblehouse will further expand its accessible marketplace and portfolio of partners across brands, art, athletics, hospitality, music, fashion, and influencer categories to establish Bubblehouse as the mainstream platform for creators and collectors to easily enter Web3 and provide value to NFT holders.



Additional angel investors include Vivi Nevo, Moonpay co-founder, Ivan Soto-Wright, GoPuff co-founders, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Highsnobiety founder, David Fischer, hospitality mogul, David Grutman, and Sweetgreen CEO, Jonathan Neman.

Bubblehouse, the platform making the NFT experience easy and accessible, reports that over 500,000 NFTs have been collected in just two months. Creators and collectors can purchase Bubblehouse NFTs on ETH or Polygon (with more chains to be supported), and notably users do not need crypto expertise to discover, collect, and make money selling digital NFTs because purchases can be made simply via credit card or crypto.

“We want to take the NFT experience and make it accessible and valuable for all. Providing a platform where creators and collectors can easily enter Web 3 is key to this broader adoption. We want this new world to be fun, artistic, lucrative, social, and more,” shares co-founder Rohan Sinha.

Bubblehouse showcased how accessible and seamlessly the platform can provide brands an opportunity to engage communities with NFTs through its global fashion and hospitality partnerships. By partnering with Groot Hospitality, the leading hospitality group behind iconic Miami hotspots like Swan, Papi Steak, and LIV, Bubblehouse launched the group’s first NFT-exclusive dessert for Komodo Miami, which sold out within minutes with the Nelk Boys promoting it.

Bubblehouse also successfully partnered with fashion brands Altuzarra, Markarian, and Vaquera to launch their first NFTs during February New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. Integrating collectable NFT experiences into their shows, Altuzarra, Markarian, and Vaquera surprised guests with limited edition, brand-inspired NFTs available exclusively on Bubblehouse via a special QR code on site.

Building on Bubblehouse’s ethos of community, utility, and ease, its fashion and hospitality partnerships are an indicator of the company’s commitment to delivering elevated value and experiences for collectors and future partners, which include top digital artists, NBA players, Tik Tok stars, and fashion brands launching on the platform soon.

