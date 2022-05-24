Replays Available from the Influential Companies of the 2022 Sequire Fintech Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, hosted the 2022 Fintech Conference, a preeminent virtual investor event, on May 19th.



This elite event featured presentations from premier fintech stock market companies, as well as talks with industry experts. Apex Fintech Solutions, Banxa Holdings Inc., Usio, Inc., and Newtek Business Services Corp. were the sponsors of this event.

Visit the event website to see all the presentations and keynotes: https://fintech22.mysequire.com/

Keynotes and panels:

JUSTLY by Ideanomics - Interview between Aruna Inalsingh, the Marketing Lead at Justly, and Paul Karrlsson-Willis, the CEO of Justly discussing what Justly Markets does and an insight into different companies using their platform.

Using Reg A as a Public Company - Richard Luftig, the Managing Partner of Castle Placement, Jamie Ostrow, a Partner of CrowdCheck Law, and Chris Miglino, the Founder and CEO of SRAX, discuss public companies use of Reg As.

- Richard Luftig, the Managing Partner of Castle Placement, Jamie Ostrow, a Partner of CrowdCheck Law, and Chris Miglino, the Founder and CEO of SRAX, discuss public companies use of Reg As. Do We Buy Now, Pay, and Regret Later? - Sheela Ursal, the Founder and CEO of Fintech Next, discusses the future of Buy Now Pay Later digital payments.

- Sheela Ursal, the Founder and CEO of Fintech Next, discusses the future of Buy Now Pay Later digital payments. The Democratization of the Digital Economy - Bill Capuzzi, Apex Fintech Solutions CEO, discusses instant account opening and funding, execution of trades across a wide array of asset classes, streamlined digital asset movements, as well as trade settlement and the safekeeping of customer assets.

See all replays from all of these fintech focused companies for free:

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Bri Kelvin

investors@srax.com