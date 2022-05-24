BUC-EE'S TO HOST GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR JOHNSTOWN TRAVEL CENTER JUNE 7

JOHNSTOWN, Colo., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Johnstown, Colorado, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The start of construction will be celebrated with a ceremony at 12 p.m. MST, attended by local leaders.

Located at 5201 Nugget Road (the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48), Buc-ee's Johnstown is the first Buc-ee's travel center in Colorado. Buc-ee's Johnstown will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Johnstown groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Gary Lebsack and Johnstown Town Council members Troy Mellon, Damien Berg, Jesse Molinar, Chad Young, Dianne Morris, and Vanessa Dominguez.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store. Buc-ee's began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and two in Georgia. Buc-ee's also recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina, while Tennessee has its first two stores under construction. This year, Buc-ee's announced the development of its first stores in Mississippi and Missouri as well.

"We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee's will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they'll ever find on a road trip."

Buc-ee's Johnstown will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee's remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 7 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

