Dignity Forum Launches in Response to Increased Racial Violence and Discrimination in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increased rise of prejudice faced by racialized groups in Alberta and the lack of commitment by the provincial government has created the need for private sector advocates to unite and act. As a result of the clear and urgent need for change, the Dignity Forum has been created to communicate and respond to concerns over the state of human rights in Alberta. Officially launching May 25, the Dignity Forum will hold a webinar, bringing together key stakeholders to introduce the organization and identify ways to advocate, educate and collaborate to combat the systemic issues of intolerance, harassment, and discrimination in our province.



Founded by former MLA and Senator of Canada Ron Ghitter, the Dignity Forum seeks to combat the systemic issues of human rights abuses against racialized communities that exist in Alberta through advocacy, education, and collaboration. Ghitter has been involved in the development of human rights policies in Alberta for the past 45 years and is the recipient of several awards including the Alberta Human Rights Award and the Order of Canada for his work on human rights legislation and various social issues.

“The recent discovery of unmarked children’s graves on Canadian residential school grounds, the Black Lives Matter movement and the rise of anti-Asian racism are just some examples around the urgent need to act now on the roots of these systemic racism and human rights violations. Alberta was once a leader in human rights protections in Canada and I believe there is an opportunity for our government to lead again,” says Ron Ghitter, Founder, Dignity Forum. “However, we cannot fix this on our own. Our goal is to collaborate with related groups to become a strong and effective voice for human rights in Alberta. Violence and discrimination against racialized communities can no longer be tolerated. Action is urgently needed.”

Prior to its launch, the Dignity Forum commissioned a report from PolicyWise for Children & Families to examine the history and current status of Alberta’s Human Rights Commission that showcases how Alberta’s Human Rights Commission compares to other bodies in different jurisdictions, and how it has become a source of grievance, instead of hope and advocacy for disenfranchised Albertans.

The official launch of the Dignity Forum will take place on May 25, 2022, via a webinar, and will introduce the organization - including the board of directors and advisory council - its mandate, and the findings of the commissioned report. Webinar participants will also take in-depth look at the history of Alberta’s Human Rights Commission and what opportunities exist to ensure better inclusivity for all Albertans. The webinar is open to all who are interested in learning more about the organization. More details on the webinar, including a link to the Eventbrite registration page can be found here.

“The Dignity Forum will focus on three main priorities – advocacy, education and collaboration in an effort to impact structural change on a number of levels,” says Ghitter. “Human rights needs to reprioritize within all three of these areas and we look forward to working with other groups in the human rights sector to take action.”

For more information on the Dignity Forum, please visit: www.dignityforum.org.

About the Dignity Forum

The Dignity Forum is a federally incorporated registered charitable organization, created to address concerns over the state of human rights in Alberta and the gaps in the operation of the Alberta Human Rights Commission. There has been, and continues to be, an alarming growth in the incidence of overt intolerance, harassment, and discrimination, of Alberta’s racialized communities. The Dignity Forum is run by an experienced Board of Directors, with strong backgrounds in the areas of human rights, education, diverse populations, and law. The Dignity Forum will combat these systemic issues through advocacy, education, and collaboration. For more information, please visit: https://www.dignityforum.org/.

