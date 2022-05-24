Secretary Rice and FireSmart BC ask BC Residents to Prepare for Wildfire Now

Victoria, BC, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireSmart BC and Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness BC, are calling on residents of British Columbia to start preparing for wildfire using simple, proven steps to mitigate the impacts of wildfire on their property and communities.

Simple landscaping tasks and chores like watering and mowing the lawn, cleaning the gutters, and safely storing combustibles are proven to increase a home’s survivability from wildfire. FireSmart BC puts the power of prevention into the hands of property owners through its many resources found at FireSmartBC.ca.

Click here to see Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness BC, putting FireSmart into action: https://vimeo.com/710882480/8b280e6896

Click here to watch FireSmart BC’s Spring campaign video: https://vimeo.com/712216053

“The 2021 wildfire season was one of the most active on record,” says Jennifer Rice, B.C.'s Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “I urge you to prepare for wildfire now by going to firesmartbc.ca. This is the time to get informed and take action for yourself, your family, and your community.”

"Everyone can play a role in creating a more wildfire resilient Province," says Kelsey Winter, FireSmart BC program lead and chair of the BC FireSmart Committee. "While governments, municipalities, and other organizations all contribute to wildfire preparedness, your home and property's wildfire risk level are within your control. Now is the time to take action. You won't have time to get prepared once fire is at your doorstep."

Homeowners can use the interactive FireSmart Begins at Home Manual, which outlines

the FireSmart program and how each homeowner can make their property and neighbourhood FireSmart; or the recently launched interactive Landscaping Hub that includes an extensive list of fire-resistant plants, tips on how to create a FireSmart landscape, and information on the FireSmart BC Plant Program.

Learn more at https://firesmartbc.ca/prepare/

About FireSmart BC

FireSmart BC helps build wildfire resiliency and reduce the negative impacts of fire for everyone in the province. The BC FireSmart Committee was initiated by the BC Wildfire Service in May 2017 to provide direction for wildfire prevention activities. Members of the committee include the BC Wildfire Service, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Fire Chiefs’ Association of B.C., Emergency Management BC, the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. and the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C., Indigenous Services Canada, Ministry of Forests - Regional Operations, Parks Canada, and B.C. Parks.

Get FireSmart today at www.firesmartbc.ca

Resources:

Preparing for Wildfire: https://bit.ly/3vPkAIf

Homeowners Manual: https://homeowners-manual.firesmartbc.ca/

Landscaping Hub: https://firesmartbc.ca/landscaping-hub

