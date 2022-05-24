The AppWork Revolution is Coming

RAMSEY, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one week after relaunching its brand, AppWork announces that as of May 23, 2022, Bert Wray is the new CEO of AppWork. He joins the team with extensive multifamily experience. Bert formerly worked as a Regional Vice President of National Accounts for Chadwell Supply, overseeing corporate relationships for some of their largest clients. Before that, he worked as a Regional Property Manager. He understands the perspectives of both the owner-operator and the supplier.

Furthermore, as a combat veteran who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom, he incorporates his military experience into his management style. One important leadership principle he learned in the army is, "You can delegate authority, not responsibility." He hopes that AppWork will enable community managers across the country to embrace this philosophy.

Bert grabs opportunities and masters them. He quotes Shunryu Suzuki (from Zen Mind, Beginner's Mind): "In the beginner's mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert's there are few." While bringing years of multifamily knowledge to the table, he still prefers to come in with a fresh and open perspective. His ability to think outside the box and find creative solutions to old problems is one of his core strengths.

Bert's goal for AppWork is to make the brand synonymous with multifamily maintenance. He has been teaching seminars about streamlining maintenance operations, and he considers AppWork the embodiment of all the principles he teaches: efficiency, employee engagement, and resident satisfaction.

He points out, "We're working where people live, and people live where we're working. Managing a community takes exceptional levels of patience and understanding."

He acknowledges that staffing is a big challenge in the multifamily industry. His solution? Increase efficiencies by taking the existing staff and improving them. Bert sees AppWork as an essential tool for doing this. He says, "The pitch matches the product. AppWork focuses on the same efficiencies that I've been teaching for years."

Bert serves on the Board of Directors for the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association. Beyond his local affiliate, he has extensive experience with several other affiliates, state associations and the National Apartment Association. AppWork looks forward to working closely with more apartment associations under the guidance and encouragement of its new CEO.

Owner-operators with decades of experience in multifamily property management founded AppWork in 2015. AppWork, formerly known as AppRent, focuses heavily on analytics and technician management. The AppWork team believes that property managers need valuable, real-time business information readily available for improved decision-making. Furthermore, they know that improved communication and increased employee engagement create success. For press inquiries, please contact Christina LaMere at christinal@appworkco.com.

