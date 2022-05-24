BigPanda and Blackrock 3 Partners Open Nominations for the 2022 Incident Commander Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, and online incident management academy Blackrock 3 Partners , today announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Incident Commander Awards. The third annual awards program will once again honor standouts in support, ITOps, DevOps, SRE or in the NOC who excel in IT incident response.



Now in its third year, the BigPanda and Blackrock 3 Partners Incident Commander awards are a community-led program designed to honor unsung heroes working in IT Ops, DevOps, SRE and NOC teams around the world.

The nomination kickoff for this community-driven awards program coincides with RESOLVE ‘22 , an annual IT Ops community event hosted by BigPanda. To nominate an IT hero for a 2022 Incident Commander award, visit the nomination page . The nomination process only takes a few minutes.

Following the initial nomination stage, finalist profiles will be posted online, including details about their nomination and brief profiles of their career, philosophies and achievements. Peer voting will be open to the IT Ops community to select the most deserving of this award. Finalists will be announced on July 15 and winners will be revealed on Aug. 1.

​​"Judging by the first two years of the Incident Commander Awards program, we expect another competitive and impressive group of nominees in 2022,” said Rob Schnepp, founding partner of Blackrock 3 Partners and a former fire department Chief Officer and Incident Commander in the San Francisco Bay Area. “Incident Commanders are a unique breed of IT professional, and we couldn't be prouder to help shine a spotlight on individuals who go above and beyond to help keep IT operations running smoothly at some of the world's largest and most innovative companies.”

Last year, following an open nomination process and a cycle of peer voting, four individuals were awarded the title of 2021 Incident Commanders:

Jaime Morell, senior IT systems engineer at Citrix

Adrián Perez Sisay, incident manager at DirecTV Latin America

Ben Narramore, director of service management at PlayStation

Misti Gilmore, director of IT service and delivery at Gamestop

"It takes a special person to excel as an Incident Commander -- the job certainly isn't for everyone," said Jason Walker, chief customer officer at BigPanda. "As we go through nominations each year, it’s apparent that, while they all have unique backgrounds, Incident Commanders often share similar traits. They're almost always excellent communicators and team players who thrive when it comes to problem-solving, and we're looking forward to learning about this year's slate of nominees."

About the 2022 Incident Commander Program

Incident Commanders award winners will each receive a $1,500 gift card from Global Giving to donate to the charity of their choice, a Blackrock 3 partners Level 1 Incident Commander training course, a commemorative trophy, and BigPanda swag. In addition, those who nominate someone will receive a BigPanda swag pack just for taking the time to recognize those doing great work in the world. (Note: While there is no limit to nominee submissions, there is only one swag pack per nominator. Swag packs can be shipped to U.S. and Canada addresses only.)

To learn more about the Incident Commander awards program and to meet the 2021 winners, click here .

About Blackrock 3

The Blackrock 3 Partners have trained, evaluated and exercised thousands of Incident Commanders (IC) and Subject Matter Experts (SME) working in Global Command Centers, Emergency Operations Centers, Regional Operations Centers and War Rooms. Those incident responders staff functional teams including Site Reliability, Computer Security Incident Response Teams, Mission Critical Support, Unified Command, Operations and Engineering/Technology (Network, Database, SAN/Storage, Server, Automation, Applications). For more information, visit www.blackrock3.com .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 1000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com