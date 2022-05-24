LimaCharlie Secures 5.45 Million in Seed Funding Led by Susa Ventures

WALNUT, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LimaCharlie, the company that formulated the concept of Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS), today announced it has raised $5.45 million dollars in seed financing in an oversubscribed round led by Susa Ventures, with participation from Xerox Ventures, CoFound Partners, Long Journey Ventures, Sands Capital, StoneMill Ventures, as well as existing investor, Lytical Ventures. This brings the company's total funding to $6.35 million, at a current valuation of $24 million. To date, the company has built relationships with 100s of security engineering teams across MSSPs, DFIR firms, and enterprises, including Carta, Snap Inc., Soteria, and Chainalysis. Security engineering teams are leveraging LimaCharlie's API-first approach to cybersecurity tools and infrastructure in order to build a strong and adaptable security posture within their or their customer's organizations. With the new funding, the company intends to expand its engineering team to accelerate the development of new technologies.

"The security industry in 2022 looks very similar to IT in 2002: black box tools, heavyweight contracts, and low transparency. LimaCharlie is bringing security tools and infrastructure into the 21st century, in the same way that Amazon modernized IT over the past decade. LimaCharlie's platform elegantly combines top-of-the-line security products with friendly APIs, easy configurability, usage-based pricing, and white box transparency. We believe this is the future of security tooling, and we are thrilled to partner with this exceptional team." ~ Leo Polovets, General Partner - Susa Ventures

Today, more and more security professionals are dissatisfied with traditional vertical black-box solutions and the need to attend multiple demos before they can test a product. Mature security teams are looking for the flexibility to access the tools and capabilities they need, when they need them, and for however long they need them. They are looking for solutions that are built for scale using an API-first and infrastructure-as-code approach. They want to remain in control of their security posture, while optimizing cost, automating manual processes, and keeping ownership of their data.

LimaCharlie enables organizations to detect & respond to threats, automate processes, reduce the number of vendors they use, and future-proof their security operations. Security engineers and service providers have the ability to choose from 100+ advanced capabilities and address their unique use cases including EDR/XDR, file integrity monitoring, Windows Event Logs forwarding, external log processing and storage, network micro-segmentation, and more. The SIaaS approach enables companies to access the capabilities they need, and pay only for what they use - a model that has previously enabled cloud service providers to disrupt the traditional IT market.

Security professionals can get started with the LimaCharlie platform in minutes, without talking to a salesperson, having to meet a minimum spend, or negotiating multi-year contracts.

"At LimaCharlie we are not like other vendors. We are 100% a technology company and do not compete with the people and companies we provide tools and infrastructure for. We are vendor-neutral providers of tools and infrastructure for security professionals. We believe that this on-demand and engineering-centric approach is the way to move the industry forward." ~ Maxime Lamothe-Brassard, Founder & CEO - LimaCharlie

About LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie was founded in 2018. The company provides security tools and infrastructure on-demand, API-first in a way that is built for massive scale. This approach marks a change in the way that cybersecurity is practiced, and brings it in line with modern IT, DevOps, and software engineering principles. LimaCharlie is democratizing access to security infrastructure by allowing any security team, regardless of size or budget, to get started with powerful tools and infrastructure.

