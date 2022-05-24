The Campaign to Re-Elect Sheriff Villanueva Announces Endorsements From US Congresswoman Michelle Steel and Other California Leaders

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to rack up local endorsements, releasing additional names today including U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Steel, the Chicano Latino Immigrant Democratic Club of Los Angeles, current and former mayors, local council members and community leaders.

Sheriff Villanueva continues to lead his opponents when it comes to campaign fundraising, as well as endorsements.

"The elected officials that have to deal with the rise of violent crime and out-of-control homelessness understand that we are at a crossroads. It is time to refund community patrols and detective work to get violent criminals off the streets," said Sheriff Villanueva.

Sheriff Villanueva's plan to restore the county includes providing Safe RV Parking and safe campgrounds with wrap-around services; calling in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to quickly house those on the street; greatly expanding the Homeless Services Outreach Team (HOST) to partner with local service providers to fill ALL available beds in the entire LA County; dismantling the homeless industrial complex and fully funding proven and effective drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment; and regulating public space.

The campaign proudly announces new endorsements from past and current mayors, including Rex Parris, Mayor of Lancaster; Jorge Casanova, Mayor of Lynwood; Carol Chen, former Mayor of Cerritos; Sal Alatorre, former Lynwood Mayor; Roy Francis, former La Habra Heights Mayor, Hank Trimble, former Mayor of Hawaiian Gardens; Marvin Cris, Vice Mayor of Lancaster; Laurene West, Mayor of Santa Clarita; and Gary Clifford, former Mayor of Glendora.

In addition, the campaign proudly announces endorsement from local city council and school board members and community leaders including Reverend Steve Davoren, Pastor of St. Mel Catholic Church; Jaime Lopez, Whittier Union High School District Board Member; Juan Carillo, Palmdale Councilmember; Laura Bettencourt, Palmdale Councilmember; Cameron Smyth, Santa Clarita Councilmember; Bill Miranda, Santa Clarita Councilmember; Frank Garcia, Maywood Councilmember; Jessica Torres, Maywood Councilmember; Bill Uphoff, Lomita Councilmember; Monica Arroyo, Bell Councilmember; Sonny Santa Ines, Bellflower Councilmember; Lisette Flores, Bell Gardens Councilmember; Mike Gomez, Hawaiian Gardens Councilmember; Denise Diaz, South Gate Councilmember; and Richard Montgomery, Manhattan Beach Councilmember.

For campaign information, visit www.alexvillanueva.org and follow @Alex4Sheriff on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: javier@alexvillanueva.org

Related Images











Image 1: Sheriff Villanueva Campaign Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment