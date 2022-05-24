Qeeke Studio Announces the Launch of CR840 — World's First Mechanical Keyboard With Built-in Stream Deck

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qeeke Studio, a team of experts leading innovation for keyboard design, just announced the Kickstarter launch of CR840 — World's First Mechanical Keyboard With Built-in Stream Deck. Created especially for live-streaming, CR840 includes an LCD console for quick shortcuts, sound effects, and a trackpad that allows users to simultaneously control and edit while live-streaming. This powerful new keyboard is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/qeeke/cr840-worlds-first-mechanical-keyboard-with-stream-deck.

Like all the designs from Qeeke studios, CR840 is, first and foremost, a high-quality mechanical keyboard and efficient input device. It's compact and slim with an 84-keys layout design and provides a customizable typing experience with the inclusion of two key switch options: Huano Red and Brown switches that provide either a clicky or linear keystroke with differing tactile force so users can achieve the perfect feel for typing and working.

The keyboard features a built-in LCD touchscreen which allows users to control their laptops, computers or operating system in an easier, faster, and more convenient way. With support for customization of function keys, just a single click is needed to open websites, switch scenes, launch media, and more. It's tailored for seamless multitasking and boosting productivity.

"At Qeeke Studios, we are deeply passionate about improving the keyboard experience for our users. Like any important tool, the keyboard should perfectly suit the task for which it is designed. That is why we created the CR840 especially for live-streamers, gamers, and people who are serious about productivity. With a built-in LCD touchscreen, sound card module, audio studio, and 75% layout design, CR840 aims to elevate control, enrich content, and enhance the typing experience. It gives users a way to increase productivity and convenience when creating content, gaming or simply getting more work done," said Lu Ma, CEO, Qeeke Studios.

CR840 is the perfect solution for live-streaming. Equipped with a powerful sound card module, it offers limitless possibilities that can be applied in live-streaming, gaming, audio recording, and more, including 100 default sound effects for live-streaming, along with dedicated functions for sound recording, adjustment, modification, and customization. It's a portable on-the-go audio studio that lets users produce great content anywhere, anytime and features a customizable RGB backlit keypad with virtually unlimited combinations for a better sensory experience.

The powerful CR840 mechanical keyboard with stream deck represents an important shift in the design of input devices, providing users with powerful options for specialized tasks such as live-streaming. Now, content creators can boost productivity, speed, and convenience so they can focus on creativity. The Qeeke CR840 keyboard is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives for early adopters: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/qeeke/cr840-worlds-first-mechanical-keyboard-with-stream-deck.

