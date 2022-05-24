Tahltan Nation Development Corporation Named to the Indigenomics 2022 10 to Watch List

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNDC has been named to the Indigenomics 2022 10 to Watch List at the Indigenomics Design Conference in Vancouver.



The Indigenomics 10 to Watch list is an annual list demonstrating excellence and leadership in the emerging 100-billion-dollar Indigenous economy. Started in 2019, the annual list recognizes business leadership in building economic reconciliation, inclusion and designing business relationships to support the growth of the Indigenous economy. The 2022 awards were announced on May 20th.

The Indigenomics Institute’s annual 10 to Watch Awards are given to ten distinctive businesses, partnerships or initiatives that demonstrate leadership in the emerging 100-billion-dollar Indigenous economy. Each year, the announcement of the annual list marks a moment of celebration within Indigenous economic growth and reconciliation.

The Indigenomics 10 to Watch List illuminates the spirit of Indigenous business resurgence and brings a clear focus on innovation, inclusion and emerging trends in the Indigenous economy. This year’s winners stand out for successfully building unique and competitive businesses, partnerships and initiatives that are impacting the way we interact within the Indigenous economy.

“TNDC is humbled and grateful to be acknowledged for our growth, diversification and competency by being named to the Indigenomics 2022 10 to Watch List. For over 30 years the Tahltan Nation and TNDC have played an instrumental role in developing Northwest BC, culminating in becoming the biggest First Nation Business in BC for 2021 ranked by total number of employees. TNDC is proud of where it started and where it has come from. We are equally proud to take a seat at the economic table and participate in the development of the 100-billion-dollar Indigenous economy,” says Paul Gruner, Chief Executive Officer, TNDC.

TAHLTAN NATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business arm of the Tahltan Nation and leading Indigenous business in northwest British Columbia. TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region that lead to employment, training and business opportunities for Tahltan members. TNDC provides heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation and fibre-optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors. TNDC has been offering airport services at the Dease Lake Airport since 2020 and in February 2021 signed a contract with the Stikine Airport Society to become the contract airport operator through 2024. www.tndc.ca