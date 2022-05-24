Plant-based Yogurt Market Size: Country Focused Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | Reports and Insights

Brooklyn, New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “Plant-based Yogurt Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2020-2028” analyzed By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Product Type (Cereal Type, Oat (Rice, Corn, Spelt), Legume (Soy, Pea, Peanut, Lupin, Chick Pea), Nut (Almond, Coconut, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Walnut, Cashew, Pili Nut), Seed (Sesame, Flax, Hemp, Sunflower), Pseudo Cereal, Quinoa, Teff, Amarnath, Cassava), By Flavour (Regular, Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cherry, Peach, Raspberry, Coconut, Coffee, Others), By Price Range (Economic, Mid-Range, Premium), By Sales Channel (Food Service, Retail, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discounters, Independent Small Groceries, E-commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2028. Moreover, the market study helps in establishing sales prophecies for its products and therefore, creating symmetrical adjustment between demand and supply of its products.
Plant-based Yogurt Introduction
Basically, Yogurt can be understood as fermented milk, which is the milk that is heated and combined with two kinds of live bacteria, Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. These are generally good bacteria, by chance, the probiotic type that keeps the gut well and in good health. Moreover, plant-based yogurt can be perceived as yogurt that is actually developed from plants. It is basically made from nuts, like cashews, almonds, coconuts, and even other kinds of foods like plantains, soybeans, peas, and oats. Plant-based yogurt has no traces of animal by-products, which makes it perfect for anybody who is following a plant-based or vegan lifestyle.
Plant-based Yogurt Market Dynamics
Though plant-based yogurt was still at an emerging stage a couple of years back, but by virtue of the rising number of people turning towards a healthy lifestyle and healthy foods as well as a growing number of people are enticed to follow vegetarian and vegan lifestyles which is majorly boosting the demand of plant-based yogurt across the global markets.
Moreover, owing to the rising demand for healthy plant-based foods, the key manufacturers also focused on diversifying their product portfolio and broadened the range of flavors for consumers. Attributing to which, the global plant-based yogurt market is projected to rise significantly in the following years. In addition to that, the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among people all around the world is further accelerating the demand for plant-based yogurt.
Furthermore, the antioxidant attributes of plant-based products for instance, almond milk yogurt have the capability to protect against chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the global plant-based yogurt market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.
Plant-based Yogurt Market Segmentation
The global plant-based yogurt market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, application, flavor, price range, sales channel and region.
By Nature
Conventional
Organic
By Product Type
Cereal Type
Oat
Rice
Corn
Spelt
Legume
Soy
Pea
Peanut
Lupin
Chick Pea
Nut
Almond
Coconut
Hazelnut
Pistachio
Walnut
Cashew
Pili Nut
Seed
Sesame
Flax
Hemp
Sunflower
Pseudo Cereal
Quinoa
Teff
Amarnath
Cassava
By Application
Household
HoReCa
By Flavour
Regular
Vanilla
Strawberry
Blueberry
Cherry
Peach
Raspberry
Coconut
Coffee
Others
By Price Range
Economic
Mid-Range
Premium
By Sales Channel
Food Service
Retail
Modern Trade
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Discounters
Independent Small Groceries
E-commerce
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Plant-based Yogurt Market Key Players
The key participating players of the global plant-based yogurt market include Califia, Chobani, Forager, Good Plants, Good Karma, Kite Hill, LAVVA, Nancy’s, Silk, So Delicious, among others.
