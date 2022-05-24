Plant-based Yogurt Market Size: Country Focused Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, and Forecast 2022 to 2030 | Reports and Insights

Brooklyn, New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Plant-based Yogurt Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2020-2028” analyzed By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Product Type (Cereal Type, Oat (Rice, Corn, Spelt), Legume (Soy, Pea, Peanut, Lupin, Chick Pea), Nut (Almond, Coconut, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Walnut, Cashew, Pili Nut), Seed (Sesame, Flax, Hemp, Sunflower), Pseudo Cereal, Quinoa, Teff, Amarnath, Cassava), By Flavour (Regular, Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cherry, Peach, Raspberry, Coconut, Coffee, Others), By Price Range (Economic, Mid-Range, Premium), By Sales Channel (Food Service, Retail, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discounters, Independent Small Groceries, E-commerce, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2028. Moreover, the market study helps in establishing sales prophecies for its products and therefore, creating symmetrical adjustment between demand and supply of its products.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report for COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plant-based Yogurt Market: https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/5923

Plant-based Yogurt Introduction

Basically, Yogurt can be understood as fermented milk, which is the milk that is heated and combined with two kinds of live bacteria, Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. These are generally good bacteria, by chance, the probiotic type that keeps the gut well and in good health. Moreover, plant-based yogurt can be perceived as yogurt that is actually developed from plants. It is basically made from nuts, like cashews, almonds, coconuts, and even other kinds of foods like plantains, soybeans, peas, and oats. Plant-based yogurt has no traces of animal by-products, which makes it perfect for anybody who is following a plant-based or vegan lifestyle.

Plant-based Yogurt Market Dynamics

Though plant-based yogurt was still at an emerging stage a couple of years back, but by virtue of the rising number of people turning towards a healthy lifestyle and healthy foods as well as a growing number of people are enticed to follow vegetarian and vegan lifestyles which is majorly boosting the demand of plant-based yogurt across the global markets.

Moreover, owing to the rising demand for healthy plant-based foods, the key manufacturers also focused on diversifying their product portfolio and broadened the range of flavors for consumers. Attributing to which, the global plant-based yogurt market is projected to rise significantly in the following years. In addition to that, the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among people all around the world is further accelerating the demand for plant-based yogurt.

Furthermore, the antioxidant attributes of plant-based products for instance, almond milk yogurt have the capability to protect against chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the global plant-based yogurt market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

View Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs of Global Plant-based Yogurt Market - https://reportsandinsights.com/pressrelease/plant-based-yogurt-market

Summarized Info Details Base Year: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2028 Key Geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Market Segmentation: The global plant-based yogurt market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, application, flavour, price range, sales channel and region Key Players: The key participating players of the global plant-based yogurt market include Califia, Chobani, Forager, Good Plants, Good Karma, Kite Hill, LAVVA, Nancy’s, Silk, So Delicious, among others Key Dynamics: Rapidly looking to replace the use of dairy products, A rapid spike in the global vegan population, and rising number of people turning towards healthy lifestyle and healthy foods Market Size: USD XXXX Mn CAGR (2021 -2028): X.X%







Plant-based Yogurt Market Segmentation

The global plant-based yogurt market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, application, flavor, price range, sales channel and region.

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Product Type

Cereal Type

Oat

Rice

Corn

Spelt

Legume

Soy

Pea

Peanut

Lupin

Chick Pea

Nut

Almond

Coconut

Hazelnut

Pistachio

Walnut

Cashew

Pili Nut

Seed

Sesame

Flax

Hemp

Sunflower

Pseudo Cereal

Quinoa

Teff

Amarnath

Cassava

By Application

Household

HoReCa

By Flavour

Regular

Vanilla

Strawberry

Blueberry

Cherry

Peach

Raspberry

Coconut

Coffee

Others

By Price Range

Economic

Mid-Range

Premium

By Sales Channel

Food Service

Retail

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Discounters

Independent Small Groceries

E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Plant-based Yogurt Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global plant-based yogurt market include Califia, Chobani, Forager, Good Plants, Good Karma, Kite Hill, LAVVA, Nancy’s, Silk, So Delicious, among others.

To view Top Players, Segmentation and other Statistics of the Plant-based Yogurt Industry, Get Sample Report: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/5923

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights we adhere to the client needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.