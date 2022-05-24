NearU Services Partners with Bullman Heating & Air, Solidifying Presence in the Asheville, NC Market

Charlotte, NC, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced its partnership with Bullman Heating & Air ("Bullman" or the “Company”), a leading HVAC services provider located in Asheville, North Carolina. The partnership with Bullman—coupled with NearU’s May 2021 partnership with Mountain Air Mechanical Contractors—will boost NearU’s service capabilities in the rapidly-growing Asheville area.

"Bullman Heating & Air is one of the leading HVAC services providers in Asheville. For nearly thirty years, the Bullman family has worked relentlessly: building a world-class business on the twin pillars of premium customer service and employee empowerment. They have operated their company around core values of trustworthiness, reliability, innovation, and commitment to quality. For all these reasons, we’re thrilled to launch this partnership. The talented Bullman team will be a wonderful addition to the NearU family of companies, and we look forward to building upon the great legacy that Joey, Jennifer, and Branson have built,” said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU’s Founder and CEO.

“Since we first opened our doors in 1993, Bullman Heating & Air has remained intensely focused on providing our loyal customers with the best-possible level of service. Our formula for success is simple: good, family-based values; employee wellbeing; an innovative mindset; and commitment to quality. In our conversations with Ashish, it was abundantly clear that he and the entire NearU team operate with this same formula. Their unique vision for the home services industry, collaborative culture, and proven track record makes us supremely confident in their ability to deliver an exceptional experience for Bullman’s customers and employees,” said Jennifer Jones, Former Owner of Bullman Heating & Air.

Under NearU's ownership, the Bullman team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager Nathan Rogers, Service Manager Philip Peek, Retrofit Department Lead Will West, and New Construction Manager Josh Guthrie. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to drive Bullman Heating & Air to greater heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services, with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Bullman Heating & Air:

Bullman Heating & Air is a leading provider of HVAC services in Asheville, North Carolina. Established in 1993, Bullman has served thousands of residential customers for their HVAC-related needs. More information is available at www.bullmanheating.com.