Helcim Releases Colored Card Reader Stands Allowing Merchants to Express Their Unique Brands All the Way Through to Payment

Frequently reviewed as a payments company you can finally feel good about, Helcim announces that it has given its card reader a makeover and now offers merchants a choice of colored stand with orders. The stands are currently offered in Helcim branded colors – Pink, Purple, and Yellow – making it one of the only in-person payment solutions in Canada and the US with vibrant color options.

According to Forbes, hybrid shopping is a consumer trend that will continue to grow. Even Amazon has committed to physical store locations, proving that innovation for in-person payments is still a viable growth strategy for payment processors looking to offer a one-stop, omnichannel solution to merchants.

“We believe in the importance of creating a consistent, brand-led, merchant journey and we wanted to extend this philosophy to our merchants and give them a chance to customize their check out experience.” explains Kaitie Weaver, Head of Brand at Helcim. “Helcim exists to give small businesses every possible edge to stand out against their competitors, and in our sphere of influence, payments, offering color choices to businesses needing card readers was a natural step to take our product offering.”

“Customization is one of our secret weapons in achieving our mission of becoming the world’s most loved payments company. When merchants sign up for a free Helcim account they have access to all our digital solutions at no extra costs and can scale their needs as their business grows,’ says Dagan Cardinal, Helcim’s Head of Product. ”We are thrilled to extend this tailored approach to our credit card readers”

The Helcim Card Reader does everything a traditional credit card machine can do and more, with less headaches, more flexibility and at a fraction of the cost. For only $109US ($139CAD) businesses can easily accept in-person payments.

To learn more about the Helcim Card Reader and colored stand , visit helcim.com/findyourcolor

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world’s most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/helcim-releases-colored-card-reader-stands-allowing-merchants-to-express-their-unique-brands-all-the-way-through-to-payment/