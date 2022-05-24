Resilience Continues to Attract Leading Insurance Talent: Miki Ho Named as Head of Underwriting for Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience , which provides cyber insurance and security solutions to mid-market enterprises to help them holistically evaluate, manage, and quantify their cyber risk, continues its global expansion with the addition of Miki Ho as Head of Underwriting for Canada. Joining a team of experienced industry professionals, Ho will lead the company’s Canadian business growth, reporting to Kevin McGowan, SVP - Head of Underwriting Strategy, North America. Ho joins Resilience as the company is experiencing major growth in the US and is now poised to expand internationally into Canada and Europe. The strategic addition reflects the MGA’s continued success with the Insure + Secure model, which is forging a new market for integrated security and holistic cyber risk management.



“Miki’s extensive commercial insurance and business development experience is well-regarded across the industry and will help us grow our presence in Canada,” said McGowan.

Ho has spent the majority of his career focused on cyber insurance working with broker partners to find creative cyber risk transfer and risk management solutions for clients facing complex risks. He most recently led the business development team in Canada for Coalition but brings experience from a broad industry network. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked with broker partners to find creative cyber risk transfer and risk management solutions for large, complex clients,” said Ho. “I am very excited to join Resilience with the opportunity to build its Canadian footprint and bring solutions to mid-market companies with its unique Insure + Secure approach.”

About Resilience

Resilience provides cyber risk solutions to mid-market enterprises, helping them holistically evaluate, manage, and quantify their cyber risk. By bringing together security, insurance, and recovery, Resilience goes beyond risk transfer to help clients become cyber resilient. Resilience Cyber Insurance Solutions, the cyber program manager of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions—which is backed by the financial strength of Intact Financial Corporation—leverages Cyber Meteorology, a proprietary data-driven risk analytics platform, to provide highly targeted coverage, allowing for a superior claims experience. Resilience is backed by General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, Shield Capital, and Corey Thomas. Coverage offered through Lloyd’s will be available through an approved coverholder.

Press Contact:

Dan Prince

(917) 647-0086

press@resilienceinsurance.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18a138c8-a966-49bf-a32b-f6d1fcd5d3e1