Electronic Warfare Market: Country Based-Current and Future Demand and Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Top Players Strategy | Forecast to 2030

Electronic Warfare Introduction

Electronic Warfare (EW) can be comprehended by the usage of electromagnetic or guided energy and unified cyber competencies to pull off intelligence and military missions. The more meticulously a military force ventures the entire electromagnetic (EM) gamut – microwaves, radio waves, millimeter waves, ultraviolet light, infrared, visible light, and gamma rays – and cyber effects, the more effectively it can anticipate adverse hazards and retort to attacks electronically.

At the very least, Electronic Warfare (EW) is beneficial in regulating and administering the electromagnetic (EM) gamut to determine, evaluate, and trail prospective threats, offering circumstantial awareness that a country and its allies require in order to organize diplomatic insights, defensive measures, and offensive alternatives at every level prior to the emergence of conflicts.

In addition to that, electronic warfare (EW) allows Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (JEMSO), which offers the nation’s armed forces the capability to manipulate, strike, and safeguard the EM operation environment.

The rapid technological advancements and swift integration of advanced electronics in military equipment is primarily projected to drive the growth of the global electronic warfare (EW) market over the coming years.

Electronic Warfare Market Segmentation

The global electronic warfare market is segmented on the basis of capability, equipment, product, platform, and region.

By Capability

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Attack

By Equipment

Jammer

Countermeasure system

Decoy

Directed energy weapon

Others

By Product

EW equipment

EW operational support

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

Space

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Electronic Warfare Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in electronic warfare market are:

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

SAAB AB

Thales Group

