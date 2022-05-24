Contextual Intelligence Company GumGum to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, today announced that CEO, Phil Schraeder, and CFO, Patrick Gildea, will present and host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Panel: Adtech in a post-IDFA World

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 2:20 PM PT

Location: The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Panel: Effectively Deploying Digital Dollars in a Privacy-Centric World

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 10:20 AM ET

Location: The InterContinental Boston Hotel

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com.

