NS1 Brings Smart Network Control Solutions to AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NS1 , the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced the availability of NS1’s Managed DNS and Pulsar Active Traffic Steering products in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can now confidently run business- and mission-critical applications with a simple purchase of NS1’s flagship enterprise-grade DNS and traffic steering solutions. Customers will also have the ability to use their credits to purchase NS1 through AWS Marketplace.



“So many applications in the world run on AWS, and now with the ease of buying our solutions in AWS Marketplace, customers can greatly improve the performance, reliability, and security of their workloads,” said Bill Lapcevic, SVP of business development at NS1. “More than 300,000 AWS customers now have a seamless way to immediately uplevel their infrastructure on one of the world’s most comprehensive cloud providers. Having NS1 in AWS Marketplace is a win-win for NS1 and AWS customers looking to take back control of their network.”

As edge and video applications continue to rise, IT teams are building their network to run mission-critical workloads without the worries of availability, service delivery, or outages. AWS customers can rely on NS1 to provide market-leading intelligent traffic steering and real-time real user metrics; and to support standard dual-vendor DNS protocols as well as innovative solutions like dedicated DNS.

NS1 delivers smart network control to confidently exceed digital demand expectations for enterprises of all sizes, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its modern Managed DNS solution provides exceptional application performance with the most trusted security, reporting, and comprehensive integrations in the industry. Pulsar Active Traffic Steering allows organizations to optimize network infrastructure and applications like multi-CDN, edge computing, and video streaming with customizable routing logic and real user monitoring. Only NS1 delivers immediate situational intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure.

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

