LogDNA Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Vision for Observability Data

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogDNA, the leading observability data platform, today announced it has rebranded to Mezmo , a new corporate identity that reflects the company’s expanding capabilities and vision for observability. With fresh visuals and a bold voice, the new brand represents the company’s commitment to building solutions that illuminate insights within data to solve difficult problems and charge business outcomes.



“Over the past year, the LogDNA team has expanded its platform beyond log management to lead the next generation of observability. As our focus and vision expanded, we felt driven to expand our brand identity to better encompass our capabilities, our ambition, and our team’s vibrant energy,” said CEO Tucker Callaway.

Mezmo’s launch comes amid massive company growth. From 2017 to 2020, LogDNA tripled its team and grew its revenue by 1,293%, landing it on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. It is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, and is embedded across DevOps teams in enterprises worldwide. As Mezmo, the team will continue to help companies extract the greatest value from their data to solve challenges across their environments with its modern platform .

“We see an opportunity for companies to leverage observability data to push the envelope of innovation. As Mezmo, we will lead the way, inspiring teams and providing them with the solutions necessary to turn their data into insights that can propel their business into the future,” Callaway said.

The rebrand includes the following elements:

A new logo and aesthetic: We’re amplifying our voice and updating our look to match. Expect to see a new logo and visual identity.

We’re amplifying our voice and updating our look to match. Expect to see a new logo and visual identity. A new website: logdna.com is now mezmo.com . Existing customers can still log in to the app at app.logdna.com , which will be migrated to app.mezmo.com by the end of June.

logdna.com is now . Existing customers can still log in to the app at , which will be migrated to by the end of June. New handles on social media: Find the company @Mezmo on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Stack Overflow , and @mezmodata on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Find the company @Mezmo on , , and , and @mezmodata on , , and . Authentic brand voice: Mezmo is an ambitious, vibrant, and insight-driven company. These attributes will be amplified across all areas of business — from content and documentation to customer engagement to product innovation.

Experience Mezmo at www.mezmo.com and read more about the new brand via the company blog .

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator’s Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

