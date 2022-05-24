PEFC endorses Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Chain of Custody Standard

WASHINGTON and OTTAWA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) announced today that its 2022 Chain of Custody Standard has met the rigorous third-party assessment of the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC). PEFC is an international organization that endorses national forest certification systems developed collaboratively by diverse stakeholders, tailored to local priorities and conditions. Organizations certified to SFI’s 2022 Chain of Custody standard can now apply the PEFC on-product label and make PEFC claims, giving them more options to meet customer demand around the world.



“SFI makes important contributions that address the needs of North America’s forests and communities and is a valuable national member working with PEFC to elevate the role of sustainable forestry,” said Dr. Michael Berger, Acting Secretary General of PEFC. “Only chain of custody certification standards that meet our rigorous criteria and that are developed in an open, transparent manner through a multi-stakeholder process are endorsed by PEFC.”

The SFI 2022 Chain of Custody Standard was endorsed by PEFC after a 60-day international public consultation period and a detailed examination that included a third-party assessment by an independent assessor.

“We are extremely proud that PEFC International has endorsed our 2022 Chain of Custody Standard,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of SFI. “Thanks to this endorsement, customers across North America and around the world will be even more confident that products bearing the SFI Chain of Custody label come from well-managed, sustainable forests.”

There are over 600 organizations certified to SFI’s Chain of Custody standard, and SFI-certified products are sold in more than 120 countries around the world.

SFI will conduct an information session about the benefits of PEFC endorsement on June 15 at the 2022 SFI Annual Conference in Madison, WI. Interested organizations are encouraged to attend.

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI)

SFI’s mission is to advance sustainability through forest-focused collaboration. Through our work in standards, conservation, community, and education, we are a sustainability leader and positively influence diversity, equity, and inclusion in the forest sector. We believe that sustainable forests and communities are critical to our collective future. As an independent, non-profit organization, we collaborate with our diverse network to provide solutions to local and global sustainability challenges. SFI works with conservation groups, the forest sector, resource professionals, landowners, educators, local communities, Indigenous Peoples, governments, universities, and brand owners. We leverage the collective strengths and efforts of our network while proactively creating space for all communities to meaningfully participate in the journey towards a sustainable future. Learn more at forests.org.

About Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certifications (PEFC)

PEFC, the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, is a leading global alliance of national forest certification systems. More than 330 million hectares of forests are certified to PEFC's internationally recognized Sustainability Benchmarks, supplying more than 20,000 Chain of Custody certified companies with responsibly sourced timber and wood-based products. For more information, please visit www.pefc.org.

