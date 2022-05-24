Fast Simon Launches No-Code Editor for eCommerce Search and Collections

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced its new No-Code Search and Collections Editor . The solution delivers a drag-and-drop visual page builder and a publishing and hosting platform, removing the need for coding, and cutting the time and costs of providing fast and optimized shopping experiences.



Search and collections pages are vital to boosting conversions and delivering personalized experiences, but they often require complicated and expensive coding. Using the new No-Code Search and Collections Editor, merchants can easily create front-end pages on major eCommerce and headless platforms and gain turnkey control of personalized experiences without high upfront costs.

“Demand for our products has exploded over the past two years, with more people working, living, and playing in functional sportswear,” said James Reu, eCommerce manager at LSKD. “We want every campaign that we launch and every athlete we sign on to inspire people to be their best selves in our clothing. Being able to control personalized experiences is an invaluable tool for our merchandising staff.”

"Our new No-Code Search and Collections Editor, integrated with the Fast Simon AI shopping optimization platform, gives the power of front-end website design and maintenance to merchants with no coding experience and for less effort and cost,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “The time it takes for a merchant to adjust an eCommerce website to fit customer needs has gone from months to hours.”

Major Features

Seamlessly integrates with all major eCommerce and headless platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce, and Shopify Hydrogen.

Works across all mobile and desktop browsers and with existing merchant designs.

Allows merchants to test pages before they go live and self-publish design edits with no extra steps.

Offers lightning-fast page performance to increase SEO, smooth site navigation and improve customer satisfaction.

Uses the Fast Simon analytics dashboard to monitor the process, and make changes quickly and easily.



For more information, visit https://www.fastsimon.com/technology/no-code-editor/ .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization for thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands , including Steve Madden, Natural Life, and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.

Media Contact:

Davida Dinerman

Look Left Marketing

fastsimon@lookleftmarketing.com

