Adviser Investments Names Mario Ramos as Chief Executive Officer

Newton, Massachusetts, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments, LLC (“Adviser Investments”) today announced it has appointed Mario Ramos as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s next stage of growth. Ramos joins Adviser Investments on the heels of its partnership with Polaris Wealth Advisory Group (“Polaris”), a strategic combination to drive the firm’s national expansion.

Together, Adviser Investments and Polaris currently manage $9 billion in client assets and offer comprehensive financial planning services and low-cost custom portfolios of actively managed mutual funds, ETFs, tactical investment strategies and select alternative investments through a transparent fiduciary model.

“Adviser Investments is on course to become a top 10 independent fiduciary, and I’m excited to lead the organization as we embark on a period of rapid expansion,” said Ramos. “Our team is poised to enhance our client offerings while creating an environment where advisers can flourish.”

“We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished over the past 28 years as we’ve grown from a team of three managing a single $180,000 account to a nationally recognized wealth manager with almost 150 employees and partners,” said Adviser Investments Chairman Dan Wiener. “Mario is a strong leader, and the next leg of our journey has now begun as he assumes responsibility for our overall strategic direction. As always, our corporate values of honesty and integrity will be essential to our growth.”

Ramos has more than 20 years of experience building and growing market-leading consumer service and technology brands. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Evolv Technology, a leader in advanced security screening. Prior to Evolv, Ramos was CFO and chief risk officer of Edelman Financial Engines, a financial advisory platform with more than $250 billion in client assets. Previously, Ramos spent six years at CVS in senior operations and finance roles, culminating in his stewardship of CVS Caremark as Chief Financial Officer. Before assuming the CFO role, Ramos was head of CVS’ M&A and Corporate Development group, where he led CVS’ acquisition and integration of Aetna.

“Mario brings significant experience in scaling client service organizations and building high-performing teams,” said Matt Hamilton, a managing director at Summit Partners and member of the Adviser Investments Board of Directors. “We are excited to partner with Mario to continue building the business through strong organic growth and selective acquisitions, always with a goal of putting Adviser Investments’ clients and employees first.”

About Adviser Investments and Polaris Wealth Advisory Group

Since 1994, Adviser Investments has helped individuals, trusts and foundations build wealth through comprehensive financial planning and investment management. Adviser Investments is routinely named among Barron’s top independent financial advisers and the Financial Times’ 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers and has been consistently chosen as one of the best places to work in financial services in national and regional surveys.

Founded in 1998, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group offers a full suite of wealth management services to clients while pairing in-depth comprehensive planning with proprietary tactical investment management services. Polaris serves clients nationwide through strategic offices in California, Texas and Illinois. Polaris offers 18 unique tactical portfolios to clients and takes great pride in serving families and investors from all walks of life.

