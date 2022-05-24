Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė“ shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code 301844044, registered office at Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius, held on 24 May 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

1.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” (attached).

1.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB “Ignitis grupė” or another person authorised by him to sign the amended Articles of Association and to perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

2. Regarding the reduction of the share capital of AB “Ignitis grupė“.

2.1. To reduce the share capital of AB “Ignitis grupė” from EUR 1,658,756,293.81 to EUR 1,616,445,476.80 by annulling 1,894,797 units of AB “Ignitis grupė” ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 22.33 each and which were acquired by AB “Ignitis grupė”. The total value of the ordinary registered shares to be annulled is EUR 42,310,817.01.

2.2. The purpose of the reduction of the share capital of AB “Ignitis grupė” is to annul AB “Ignitis grupė” own ordinary registered shares.

2.3. Following the annulment of 1,894,797 units of AB “Ignitis grupė” own ordinary registered shares, the share capital of AB “Ignitis grupė” will amount to EUR 1,616,445,476.80, divided into 72,388,960 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 22.33 per share.

2.4. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” (attached).

2.5. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of AB “Ignitis grupė” to sign the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and to personally or through his authorised persons perform all actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions shall be provided on the website of the Group at http://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of the Group (Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).





