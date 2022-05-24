UpCity Survey Results: 51% Of Businesses Have Changed Their Branding Strategy Since COVID-19

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from both business owners and marketing experts specializing in branding to learn more about how companies are preparing for rebranding challenges in a post-COVID economic landscape.



The 2022 Brand Marketing Study gathers data from more than 600 business owners and marketing professionals throughout the United States and Canada to find out what B2B businesses are including in their 2022 branding strategy.

Statistical highlights include:

50% of respondents handled their branding projects in-house pre-COVID-19. In-house branding remains more popular than outsourcing in 2022 at 48%.

55% of respondents have formalized written/verbal branding guidelines that their team follows. 66% of them noted that they enforce their guidelines regularly.

51% of U.S. and Canadian businesses have changed their branding strategy since the COVID-19 pandemic.

22% of both B2B and B2C businesses used blue as their primary logo color pre-COVID. 18% of respondents are still prioritizing blue for 2022, followed by red at 16%.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, says that with the number of free online tools and platforms available to small business owners, more SMBs should be able to stay competitive with larger businesses.

“More and more, we’re seeing small business marketing teams that are creating competitive branding materials on par with what larger businesses are creating with much larger budgets,” Sullivan said. “As revenue streams grow, the ability to dedicate more resources towards these tasks means that SMBs can either expand their teams or afford to look at outsourced solutions to streamline operations and further grow revenue over the long term.

“If you’re wondering whether it’s time for your company to take another look at your branding strategy for 2022 and beyond,” Sullivan continued, “you can find what you’re looking for on both UpCity’s U.S. or Canadian online marketplace. Whether you’re working with an in-house marketing team or you need to identify a B2B marketing service provider, we provide content that educates on marketing visual assets and branding language to help you stand out in the extremely competitive post-COVID marketplace.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Product & Marketing Heidi Sullivan at heidi@upcity.com .

UpCity

180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,

Chicago, IL 60601

312-445-9615