Ress Life Investments A/S Half-Year Report – 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022

Corporate Announcement no. 19/2022: Half-Year Report 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022

Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S, the Group, for the period 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 6,863,734 for the period 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 2.17%, earnings per share at 49.34 and an increase in net asset value of USD 52.26 per share.

The profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.

The fair value of the Group’s investment assets decreased from USD 255,262,257 at 30 September 2021 to USD 252,092,951 at 31 March 2022.

Equity stands at USD 350,400,665 as of 31 March 2022, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,211 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,159 at 30 September 2021.

During the period, 28,220 new ordinary shares were issued.

Management expects that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns.

Management maintains a positive view on the full year result.





