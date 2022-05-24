Ress Life Investments A/S Half-Year Report – 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022

Corporate Announcement no. 19/2022: Half-Year Report 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022
Copenhagen, 24 May 2022
The Board of Directors and the Management have today discussed and approved the Half-Year Report of Ress Life Investments A/S, the Group, for the period 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022:
- Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 6,863,734 for the period 1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022. The net profit for the period corresponds to a net return on equity of 2.17%, earnings per share at 49.34 and an increase in net asset value of USD 52.26 per share.
- The profit before tax mainly relates to positive fair value adjustments offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.
- The fair value of the Group’s investment assets decreased from USD 255,262,257 at 30 September 2021 to USD 252,092,951 at 31 March 2022.
- Equity stands at USD 350,400,665 as of 31 March 2022, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,211 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,159 at 30 September 2021.
- During the period, 28,220 new ordinary shares were issued.
- Management expects that the life settlements market continues to offer attractive returns.
- Management maintains a positive view on the full year result.
