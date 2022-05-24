GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended May 21, 2022

Deal Remains Highly Probable



THOMASVILLE, GA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company has seen trading of its stock increase the past couple of days. The Company expects a major deal in the days to come but investors should always wait for an official announcement by the Company. There also seems to be confusion as to the Company’s most recent filing of a 1-A registration. Once qualified the 1-A will allow the Company to sell shares to accredited investors with the proceeds going to fund operations of the business.

The Company’s CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., had this to say concerning the pending registration: “No one hates unnecessary dilution more than I do, however at this early stage of our corporate development dilution is critical. Without dilution it would be impossible to build a trading market for our securities. Investors demand trading volume and that can only happen if there are shares available to trade. An increase in share price is the reward for the Company delivering on its commitments. I firmly believe investors will reward the Company with increased share price as management delivers on its commitments. As of 5/20/2022 there are only 101,179,096 shares in the public float with only 209,119,362 total issued and outstanding. I filed the registration as a mechanism to protect the Company and its shareholders in the event the anticipated deal is delayed or worst. It is no secret the Company’s revenues are not sufficient to fund operations and raising operating capital is required to sustain operations until the Company can become self-funded. With that said, shareholders should expect some additional dilution, however we will keep it to a bare minimum. I encourage investors, shareholders and interested persons to avoid the ‘Chat Room’ hype or the disparagement from these ‘Chat Rooms’ and allow management the time needed to successfully execute building its business. This is a marathon not a sprint and I encourage everyone to study the materials available and consult an investment professional before making an investment. Penny Stocks are ‘High Risk’ and caution should be used before making an investment.”

GGToor's tournament division continues to gain momentum! With eight tournaments remaining on the calendar in May, the Company has already surpassed the total player registration numbers posted last month, and May’s total tally of monthly Unique Twitch Viewers already stands at a record high!

The Company held six tournaments, drawing a combined total of over 1,300 player registrations. The Pokemon TCG Online Gauntlet event saw a 26% increase in player registrations over the last in the series, the Clash of Clans event similarly saw a 24% increase in player registrations over the last event in April, and our collaboration with Lil' Adrian to present a bonus Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament broke GGToor's prior record of player registrations for the game!

This weekend's Duel Links tournament showed the power of the meta in full force. With the results of the previous two Showdowns firmly establishing the meta, many players came prepared with the four "best" decks: D/D/D, Phantom Knights (PK), Odd-Eyes, and Gandora.

While Gandora underperformed, the other three decks performed well, claiming more than half of the Top thirty-two and converting well into the Top eight. There were a few rogue players that tried their best: KHANN and his T.G. deck, Shalnark, and his Elemental HERO deck, and the community favorite Luke Tyler with his Burning Abyss deck, trying to repeat Vhypir's first place performance last Showdown #25. Unfortunately, all three players were knocked out by the meta decks in the Top eight, leading to some classic matchups among D/D/D, PK, and Odd-Eyes in the Top four. The finals ended up being Demon666's D/D/D vs Jpap's PK -- the current king of the meta vs. the king of the last meta. Demon666 won in a swift 2-0, netting D/D/D another Showdown 1st place and showing everyone why it is currently considered the best deck of the format.

This week's Smash Brothers Ultimate Workout tournament with SDN felt more like a Wifi Major, including top players such as enhancedpv, JaZaR, Anality, and Pollitopio all in attendance. This led to some of the most incredible sets the viewers have ever seen. JaZaR and enhancedpv ended up clashing in Winners Semi-Finals, which was an incredibly close set, going all the way to game five last hit, and the other Winner's Semis match featured Anality vs Pollitopio also forcing a game five! After Anality lost to JaZaR in Winners Finals, and enhancedpv worked his way through the losers bracket, defeating Masterkill, Pollitopio, and Anality, it was time for a rematch between JaZar and enhancedpv! The Grand Finals again went to game five, and enhancedpv barely squeaked it out, handing JaZaR his first set loss of the day and forcing a reset of the Grand Finals! The last set of the night yet again went to game five, this time with JaZaR clutching out game five, and once again being crowned the Weekly Workout Champion!

This Tuesday's PTCGO Late Night event took place a few days before the upcoming Regionals in Perth, Lille, and Secaucus, serving as one of the last chances to test out decks and prepare for the game’s official events. The Top eight cut consisted of three Whimsicott VSTAR decks, three Arceus VSTAR variants, one Suicune V / Ludicolo deck, and one Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX deck. One of the most notable matchups was when OnGaard opened up the semifinals against Grant, quickly trading the first two games, each punishing the slow start of the other in turn. Things were going well for OnGaard in Game Three, making a sneaky play to Knock Out Manaphy, hoping that Grant prized their copy of Rescue Carrier. That play opened up OnGaard for the opportunity to use GMax Rapid Flow to draw multiple Prize Cards. They followed up their turn by hitting the Suicune V and Lotad instead of Knocking Out both Lotad. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it set the stage for Grant to OHKO the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX with Suicune V + Choice Belt + Ludicolo, to steal the game and move on to the finals!

The Grand Finals for the Clash of Clans tournament featured a massive amount of air attacks! Most of the ring bases were completely wrecked by the Electro dragons, which chained buildings easily, and could even one-shot every target when raged. We also saw the Suicide Lalo strategy as one of the most preferred attacks by the players to wreck the box bases. Sawan Shohag showed excellent planning with an impressive suicide of heroes, creating a clear path for the balloons to fly across the base and easily clear the defensive buildings. Not to be outdone, Sr from team Don't Angry I expertly used electro dragons and scored the quickest attack of the first round. Countering the prevailing strategy, Mahin from Dark Arrow attacked with the first ground army (i.e Super Bowler smash) and scored a powerful triple by shutting down the strength of the air attacks, but it wasn't enough - congratulations to Team Don't Angry Me on their victory!

Professional players and ex-pros become popular streamers, which enables them to raise awareness and interest in the competitive scene for their game’s Communities. This is where there is a marked difference between eSports and traditional sports. Never before have fans had such access to training and well-known personalities. Aside from scrimmaging against other pro teams, which are not showcased because it would give away in-game strategies and play styles, viewers can spend hours and hours almost every day watching their favorite Gamers on their preferred streaming service as they prepare to take it to the main stage to compete for big prize pools.

eSports organizations are media brands, that often contract content creators who represent the organization as personalities, as opposed to competitors (though, of course, content creators often compete in tournaments, but often not in the same way that the ‘professionals’ do it). Like any good business, they diversify their interests.

Investors are seeing value in this booming market of eSports and streaming. GGToor is building a great viewership on our events that are reaching tens of thousands of viewers every month. Although in the past we have leveraged the influencers and streamers own channels, going forward we will be consolidating the content of our events to broadcast our own official GGToor channels. We have so many events that we are planning multiple channels to avoid being limited to one broadcast at a time. We are working on a model to help streamers monetize their content when streamed on GGToor channels. The result will be a more robust GGToor streaming viewership and will fairly compensate hard-working streamers. We are working on the details that will be announced as soon as we can.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com.

