Credit Agricole SA: General Shareholders' Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Montrouge, 24 May 2022

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

A Crédit Agricole S.A. General Shareholders' Meeting was held on 24 May 2022 in Montpellier, attended by Chairman Dominique Lefebvre and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac.

More than 900 people attended the Meeting either in person or remotely.

With quorum of 77,33%, the General Shareholders’ Meeting approved all of the resolutions put to it by the Board of Directors. None obtained a score below 80%.

Nearly 15.243 shareholders voted prior to the General Shareholders’ Meeting, with 72% of them voting online via Votaccess.

After approving the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Ordinary General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share.

In addition, the General Shareholders’ Meeting appointed the following directorships:

Ms Sonia Bonnet-Bernard, chartered accountant, President of the financial expertise firm A2EF, replacing Ms Catherine Pourre;

Mr Hugues Brasseur, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Anjou-Maine Regional Bank, replacing Mr Gérard Ouvrier-Buffet;

Mr Eric Vial, Chairman of the Crédit Agricole des Savoie Regional Bank, replacing Mr Daniel Epron.





The General Assembly also renewed the mandates of Mr Dominique Lefebvre, Mr Pierre Cambefort, Mr Jean-Pierre Gaillard and Mr Jean-Paul Kerrien. The Board of Directors, meeting at the end of the General Meeting, reappointed Mr Dominique Lefebvre as Chairman.

