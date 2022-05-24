WireCo Publishes Environmental, Social, and Governance Report for 2021-2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireCo®, the world's leading manufacturer of mission-critical steel wire rope, synthetic rope, and netting, released its 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report today. This is the first time the company has published this report.

The report marks an important milestone in WireCo’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey. While the company has long supported initiatives in recycling, sustainable industries, talent development and retention, community engagement, and information assurance and protection, it has not captured such activities in a single document or shared them widely with the public.

“We’re early in our ESG journey, but not at the very beginning,” said Keith White, chief executive officer. “We have a great story to tell, and it’s exciting to share it with our investors, customers and team members so they may join us on this journey.”

The report’s publication also underscores the growing importance of ESG matters to WireCo. With the launch of the WireCo Business System in 2020, which defines the company’s purpose and operating philosophy, WireCo team members around the world committed to leaving the world better than they found it. The 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report depicts how the company intends to do so, both now and in the future.

“The world is changing and creating new opportunities for WireCo,” White continued. “But we have to remain responsible citizens in the communities we serve while we act to meet those opportunities.”

To learn more about ESG at WireCo and receive a copy of the 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, visit wireco.com/company/our-purpose/.

