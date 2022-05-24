Sounding Board Wins Gold Globee® in the 2nd Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named its Leader Development Platform, a Gold winner in the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.



Sounding Board has redefined a market saturated with old-school training by offering a hyper-personalized technology-based solution. It enables organizations to help develop the leadership skills needed by employees in preparation of more complex roles. Sounding Board’s leadership coaching also addresses external business drivers, mental health, generational, and remote work concerns that impact employee productivity, deliverables, and align their work with broader organizational goals and priorities.

Sounding Board CEO, Christine Tao, commented, “Our Leader Development Platform enables companies to expand access to leadership coaching, at scale. Our clients are able to manage all of their internal and external coaching programs on a single, intelligent platform. Our analytics deliver valuable insights that help HR leaders draw tight correlations between coaching and business outcomes. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our vision and commitment to our clients.”

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

“The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. Highly persistent, most begin from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.