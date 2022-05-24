The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Adds Three Workshops to the June 17-19, 2022 Conference

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians has added three new workshops to its long-awaited conference this June 17-19, 2022. The hands-on workshops will be led by industry leaders in regenerative medicine. The workshops will be on intradiscal injections, bone marrow aspiration and muscular-skeleton ultrasound techniques. Beyond these educational workshops, The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is also presenting a great lineup of acclaimed regenerative medicine leaders discussing what's new in regenerative medicine. This conference is not to be missed.

Dr. Joseph Purita, a pioneer in the use of regenerative cell and PRP therapy for orthopedic conditions, graduated from Georgetown University Medical School and served his surgical internship at the University of Florida Medical Center. Dr. Purita is an instructor and proctor of surgeons in the use of lasers in arthroscopic and orthopedic surgery at a variety of area hospitals. At The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, Dr. Purita will lead a workshop on bone marrow aspiration.

Dr. Warren J. Bleiweiss, a guest speaker for AASCP and the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians' first Fellow graduate, will provide a talk on his innovative regenerative medicine treatments. Dr. Bleiweiss is a national leader in the use of ozone injection treatments for herniated discs, joint and muscle pain, and injuries. He pioneered the outpatient oxygen-ozone disc injection procedure in the United States and remains a leading expert in North America in treating disc herniations with ozone injections without surgery or medication.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians invites you to learn more about Intra Discal PRP injections. Dr. Bleiweiss said, "I am looking forward to discussing all the new advancements in the Regenerative field for 2022 at this year's workshop."

Dr. Kim attended college at Cornell University in NY and received his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. The President of The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, Dr. Sunny Kim is also the founder and President of Progressive Rehabilitation Medicine, whose mission is offering advanced non-surgical pain management solutions. Dr. Kim's workshop is on advanced muscular-skeletal ultrasound diagnostic and injection techniques.

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The AASCP is involved directly with other authorities within the field and seeks only to bring knowledge and awareness for the ever-growing regenerative medicine industry." Dr. Farshchian, a pioneer in regenerative medicine, will offer a workshop on neurogenesis.

AASCP is hosting their medical conference in Miami on June 17-19, 2022. The conference is taking place at the downtown Miami Hyatt Regency, located at 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33131. Because of limited seating, we encourage everyone to please RSVP at www.aascp.net and to register. Registrations are going fast, please register today.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Wilson Demenessez or Luana Ingrid at AASCP 305-891-4686, and you can also visit us at www.aascp.net.

