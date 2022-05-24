Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum Exceeds 2019 Event Revenue and Sponsorship with Over 30% New Delegates

NEW YORK,, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), the place where the global hotel community joins together as one, took place May 3-5 in Berlin, bringing together over 2,400 forward-thinking professionals, including investors, owners and developers, who represented more than $500 billion in hotel assets under management. The 2022 event was larger than the 2019 event and included 67% more investors and 33% new delegates. IHIF sponsors included the world’s largest and leading hotel companies, such as Marriott, Jin Jiang, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Accor, which collectively brand over 50% of global hotel supply.



Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Questex said, “IHIF is more than just a three-day forum. It’s a touchstone for the best and brightest in hospitality investment, operations and development to convene, connect and do business. Every industry needs that opportunity and we’re proud that IHIF is the platform for the hospitality sector to gather in spite of the challenges the sector has faced the past two years.”

Coley Brennan, Partner and Head of Europe, KSL Capital Partners said, “I really enjoyed the conference. I feel very fortunate to be part of the IHIF Hotel Investment Committee. IHIF brings together a great group of people. It was great to reconnect with counterparties we've sold, people we've transacted with to people we've borrowed from and advisors.”

Here’s what IHIF delegates said about the event:

“The conference attracts everyone you could possible need to know in the hospitality industry under one roof.”

“It’s simple. It’s the best hotel conference in Europe, probably in the world.”

The appeal and relevance of IHIF for the largest global players in hotel capital markets is clear based on the following:

The top ten investors by European hotel assets under management, equivalent to c. $39.29 billion in value, were all present at IHIF and despite a slowdown in the capital markets because of the pandemic, have acquired $3.65 billion of hotel stock in the European region over the last 24 months.

The top 35 hotel investors at IHIF, by European AUM ($67.28 billion) have acquired $7.6 billion of hotel stock and have sold stock to the value of $2.84 billion in the last 24 months. Collectively, they own 2,300 hotels in the European region.

IHIF received a Net Promoter Score of 60 by event attendees.

To learn more about IHIF, visit https://www.ihif.com.

