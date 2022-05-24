LakePoint Sports Partnerships Propel Premium Guest Experience

ATLANTA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the nation, will welcome over one million guests to its sprawling 1,300-acre campus in 2022. Critical to LakePoint's continued growth and momentum is providing an exceptional experience that exceeds the needs and expectations of every guest; strategic brand partnerships and their activations are the catalysts to delivering the best on-campus guest experience in the country.

"As the nation's premier travel and youth sports destination, we pride ourselves in developing partnerships that address our business partners' objectives while simultaneously elevating the guest experience on the LakePoint Sports campus," stated Greg Barckhoff, EVP of partnerships and marketing at LakePoint Sports. "Developing customized partnerships with brands helps ensure LakePoint continues to provide the best guest experience in the country, inclusive of cleanliness, convenience and accessibility to products and services that create a more seamless, enjoyable time on the LakePoint campus."

The execution of the LakePoint Sports' partnership strategy has led to double-digit, year-over-year growth of new partnerships while expanding existing partnerships at a similar rate. Whether it's technology brands beta testing new products, special promotions, retail sales, branding, media integration, or all the above, the customizable LakePoint Sports partnership platform continues to attract brands interested in reaching a targeted market segment via partnership integration and activation.

"When a global, national, regional or local brand partners with LakePoint, we take how that brand is represented and activated on the LakePoint campus very seriously," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint Sports. "We are collectively successful when a brand is committed to communicating, collaborating and activating their brand with our team to achieve our defined goals, exceeding the needs of our guests on campus and their business goals."

In 2022, LakePoint Sports continues to expand its existing partnerships with national industry-leading brands Publix, Old Hickory Bats, KT Tape, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola United, Spalding and more. LakePoint Sports has added new brands to the roster, like Academy Sports + Outdoors, Arrow Exterminators, Athlete's Academy, SV Sports, NCR and more.

LakePoint is also creating new and expanded partnerships with locally owned and operated brands, including Southern Style and Stash, Big Door Vineyards, FAM USA, Drowned Valley Brewery, Bill Holt Chevrolet, Red Top Brewhouse, La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant and many more. LakePoint has continued its partnerships with brand stalwarts Comcast Business, PlaySight Interactive, Baseballism, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, Rawlings, Nathan's Famous, Taco Bell, Xfinity, and Georgia Power, to name a few. View the full LakePoint Sports partnership roster here.

"Coca-Cola United created a customized partnership plan with the LakePoint team, and the execution of that plan has far exceeded our business expectations," stated Jeff West, district sales manager of Coca-Cola United. "We have been so impressed with the results that we've expanded our partnership plans at LakePoint to include more brands in our portfolio and more activation opportunities elevating the LakePoint guest experience while achieving our business goals; a real win/win/win."

Whether a national or local brand, the partnership objectives are consistent; elevate the guest experience and exceed the defined business goals. "While attending my grandson's baseball game in 2021 at the LakePoint Baseball Village, I quickly realized this was a special place that I wanted to invest my time, energy and money to expand my local business and provide a unique shopping experience for visitors at LakePoint," said Sherry Green, owner of Southern Style and Stash. "Our onsite retail location gives families access to the latest apparel and accessories, including purses, boots, tees, totes, jewelry, and décor for those who want to proudly support their baseball player or favorite college team. Moms and dads love our products and enjoy purchasing gifts for the family. Through our LakePoint partnership, our customers receive an experience unlike those of other sports complexes."

Providing the convenience, access, and variety of products and services to the athletes, families, coaches and scouts visiting the LakePoint Sports campus is paramount to its commitment to excellence.

"LakePoint Sports is incredibly grateful for all of our partnerships as we head into the white-hot '22 season of summer travel sports," stated Barckhoff. "The breadth, depth and quality of our national, regional and local partnerships further establishes LakePoint Sports as the premier travel and youth sports destination in the nation and enables LakePoint to provide an unrivaled premium guest experience."

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com.

