VERB MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Welcomes ROKNE Pickleball To Its Growing Vendor List

ROKNE’s First Livestream Shopping Event is Scheduled for June 2, 2022.

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. over the past two years, and ROKNE leverages MARKET’s shoppable livestream capabilities to monetize pickleball’s rapidly growing audience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that ROKNE, manufacturer of powerful and recreational pickleball paddles that combine style, premium materials, and quality construction, will host a series of livestream shopping events on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, beginning on June 2, 2022. The events will be livestreamed from ROKNE’s storefront on MARKET. You can RSVP here.

ROKNE is a family-owned pickleball brand inspired by the unparalleled enthusiasm and love for the world's fastest-growing sport. ROKNE is dedicated to providing the pickleball community with high-quality products that combine cutting-edge technology with clean, sleek and vibrant designs.

Pickleball is a paddleball game played with solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. With two or four players, pickleball is a cross between several other racket sports – with a court like badminton, a net like tennis, and paddles similar to ping-pong. Having a 39.3% growth in participants over the last two years, pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the second year in a row, according to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) 2022 Sports, Fitness, and Leisure Activities Topline Participation Report.

“We are excited to participate in livestream shopping events on VERB’s MARKET platform,” said Brian Ivy, co-founder and CEO of ROKNE. “With 4.8 million people now playing the sport, the growth of pickleball is unprecedented. More courts are being built around the country, more tournaments are being organized, and more social events now revolve around pickleball. Even traditional broadcast channels are starting to show professional pickleball matches. Livestream shopping events provide an opportunity to engage with the audience, educate those unfamiliar with the sport and answer any questions in real time, so showcasing ROKNE paddles on MARKET will not only promote our brand but also contribute to the growth of the sport.”

“I am thrilled to welcome ROKNE to the MARKET seller community,” said Kate Eckman, VERB SVP of Programming and Talent Acquisition. “Pickleball represents cross-generational fun that appeals to families and people of all ages and of varying skill levels. The sport has gained popularity, despite the pandemic, largely through online and social media channels. MARKET is the best way to expand ROKNE’s distribution channel and reach the rapidly growing number of players, sponsors, investors, and spectators following the sport, as the company begins to host livestream events on their MARKET storefront in June.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store

Sign up for E-mail Alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

info@verb.tech