Surf Roots TV Live Streaming the California Roots Festival May 26-29

MONTEREY, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surf Roots TV will be live streaming the California Roots Festival all four days. From May 26-29, there will be 12 hours of coverage each day kicking off at 11 a.m. Viewers around the world will be able to kick back on their couch and watch performances from the top Reggae, Hip Hop and Dancehall artists from the U.S., Jamaica and worldwide. Artists on the bill include DAMIAN MARLEY, STEPHEN MARLEY, ICE CUBE, SEAN PAUL, SLIGHTLY STOOPID, REBELUTION, STICK FIGURE, DIRTY HEADS, CHRONIXX, PROTOJE, SUBLIME WITH ROME, PEPPER, TRIBAL SEEDS, HIRIE, J BOOG, COMMON KINGS, BEENIE MAN, COLLIE BUDDZ, ATMOSPHERE and many more.

The California Roots Festival happens every year on Memorial Day weekend at the historic Monterey County Fairgrounds. Anticipation for this year's event, year 11, is higher than ever after a two-year layoff due to the pandemic. Surf Roots TV is an official media sponsor of the event and will be on location filming interviews and bringing viewers the BTS action. Surf Roots TV is known as a "24-Hour Reggae Party" showcasing a mix of music videos, live performances, festivals, interviews and culture.

To tune in for the live stream, download the SURF ROOTS TV APP on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Or to watch on a phone or computer, go to Surfroots.TV. It's FREE.

For more info: www.SurfRoots.com.

