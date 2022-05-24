DeNations Donates to Ukraine From NFT Sales

HONG KONG, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeNations announced that profits from all of Ukraine Nation Ownership NFT sales will be donated to Ukraine. First, the sales profit made from Ukraine Nation Ownership NFT until now will be donated into Ukraine's cryptocurrency wallet, then the future sales profit will be gifted as well.

Through this donation, DeNations expresses their support for Ukraine in the current situation that the country is in. Also, DeNations asserts that their care for Ukraine will continue in the future.

DeNations is a P2E metaverse platform. DeNations' Ukraine Nation Ownership NFT can be purchased from Opensea Marketplace. (https://opensea.io/assets/0xa9cfc59a96eaf67f8e1b8bc494d3863863c1f8ed/73)

The official Twitter account of the Ukraine government recently tweeted "Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT". The tweet follows with the cryptocurrency wallet addresses of Ukraine.

Ukraine official tweet: https://twitter.com/Ukraine/status/1497594592438497282

DeNations Official Website - https://denations.com/

DeNations Twitter- https://twitter.com/DeNations_DENA

Contact info@denations.com for further information.

Related Images











Image 1: Pray for Ukraine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment