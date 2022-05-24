Food Sterilization Equipment Market is Ready to Expand at 5.7% CAGR by 2032 | Report by FMI

NEWARK, Del, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food sterilization equipment market size is projected to total US$ 850 Mn by 2032, with demand growing at a 5.7% CAGR over the forecast period.



Increasing concerns regarding food safety in the food & beverage and foodservice sectors across the globe is spurring demand for effective food sterilization equipment. Consumers are getting inclined towards clean label food products and are preferring food products produced using sustainable methods.

In response to this, food processing companies are investing in sterilising equipment to extend the shelf life of these items while adhering to severe regulatory standards, which is driving sales in the market. Besides this, surging demand for ready-to-eat food and beverages will push sales of bulk food sterilization equipment in the forthcoming years.

As food safety requirements become more stringent, more food businesses are choosing clear labels and transparency. Clean label is a consumer-driven trend that is having a beneficial impact on the food and beverage industry around the world.

Manufacturers are driven to follow the trend and upscale food ingredient sterilization due to the rising tendency of consumers to know and comprehend all of the ingredients used in a product before purchasing it.

Rising prevalence of foodborne infections and increasing consumer awareness of food safety are projected to drive the food sterilisation equipment market. Further, growing demand for non-thermal sterilisation processes is driving innovation in the market, thereby augmenting growth.

“Growing establishment of international fast food chains and gourmet restaurants across emerging economies, along with technological advancements in non-thermal food sterilization equipment will continue boosting sales over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on process, sales in the continuous food sterilization equipment segment will grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2032.

By application, demand for food sterilization equipment for seasoning and herbs will remain high.

In terms of technology type, the heat food sterilization equipment segment will remain lucrative.

Sales in the Australia food sterilization equipment market will grow at a 6.5% CAGR through 2032.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America food sterilization equipment market, with sales growing at a 8.2% CAGR.





India will account for 31% of the South Asia food sterilization equipment market through 2032.

Demand in China food sterilization equipment market is slated to increase at a 9.1% CAGR over the forecast period.





Competition Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include JBT, Buhler AG, Cosmed Group, STERIFLOW Company, DELAMA S.P.A., and Raphanel System. Leading manufacturers are investing in collaborations and partnerships to improve sales in untapped markets.

Get Valuable Insights into Food Sterilisation Equipment

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of food sterilization equipment market presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for food sterilization equipment based on application (spices, seasonings, and herbs, cereals & pulses, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, dried fruits & nuts, beverages, others (edible seed, gums, starch, jelly, & other ingredients), process (batch sterilization and continuous sterilization) type (high voltage electric field sterilization equipment, inductive electronic sterilization equipment, high temperature sterilization, chemical sterilization, ultraviolet sterilization equipment, microwave sterilization machine and others) technology ( heat, steam, radiation, chemical, filtration) equipment (milk pasteurization machine, industrial jam vacuum cooker, small scale industrial jam cooker, processing system for marmalade, sterilizer for ready meals and others) across seven major regions.

