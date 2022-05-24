Guiding Stars Shares Five Nutritious Recipes for Memorial Day Weekend Gatherings

PORTLAND, Maine, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Memorial Day weekend coming up, Guiding Stars, a leading nutrition guidance program used by several leading East Coast grocery retailers and other organizations throughout North America, is sharing its top five recipe recommendations for Memorial Day weekend gatherings, which include nutritious spins on summertime classics:



“Some consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start of summer, and for many of us, that means breaking out the grill and enjoying time outside with family and friends,” said Julie Greene, Director, Guiding Stars. “But firing up the grill doesn’t have to mean traditional burgers and hot dogs. These five recipes are a perfect way to welcome summer with bright, nutritious foods that also taste great.”

Easy-to-understand Guiding Stars ratings appear at more than 2,000 grocery retail stores and food service facilities across the nation. The three-star rating system is simple: one star for good, two for better and three stars for the best nutritional value.

The Guiding Stars website also features hundreds of healthy, easy and delicious recipes – and it’s searchable by category. Whether you’re looking for appetizers and snacks, kid-friendly meals, ways to use leftovers or tasty desserts, it’s simple to make more nutritious choices. All the recipes have been evaluated to make cooking a nutritious dinner at home as convenient as it is to shop for nutritious foods at the store or online using Guiding Stars.

About Guiding Stars

Since 2006, Guiding Stars has supported retailers, including the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – by helping their customers easily find foods with good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars uses objective, evidence-based nutrition science to indicate which products meet the standard for good, better, and best nutrition. Manufacturers, retailers, food service, and wellness programs also use Guiding Stars' product database and patented algorithm to help set healthy sales targets, reformulate products, fuel recommendation engines, and power healthy behavior rewards programs. For more information visit www.guidingstars.com.

