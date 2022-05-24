Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

No. 14/2022

Valerie Beaulieu steps down from the Board of Directors

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that Valerie Beaulieu steps down as a member of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S due to her need to reduce the number of board positions. The resignation is effective end of June 2022.

Valerie Beaulieu joined ISS A/S’ Board of Directors in April 2020 and is a member of the Audit & Risk Committee as well as the Transaction Committee.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Valerie Beaulieu for her contributions to ISS over the past two years and wish her the best in her future endeavours.” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25



For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

