Authority to Operate on AWS Offering From stackArmor Helps Wickr to Accelerate FedRAMP Authority to Operate Project

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- stackArmor, Inc., a leading provider of FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC, and StateRAMP compliance acceleration solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced that it has been selected by the Wickr team to accelerate the FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) project using stackArmor's FASTTR on AWS offering. stackArmor FASTTR helps reduce the time and cost of ATO projects through automation, standardization, and integration using best-of-breed services as well as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL).

"The FASTTR initiative created under the Authority to Operate on AWS Program is a partner-to-partner-focused process to rapidly deliver FedRAMP-compliant cloud services on AWS," said Gaurav "GP" Pal, Chief Executive Officer, stackArmor. "We have partnered with AWS for the past four years to continue to reduce the time and cost of ATOs and are excited to help Wickr through their ATO process."

Today, public sector customers use Wickr for a diverse range of missions, from securely communicating with office-based employees to providing service members at the tactical edge with encrypted communications. Enterprise customers use Wickr to keep communications between employees and business partners private, while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements. Customers in regulated markets, especially U.S. government agencies, state and local governments, and the Department of Defense, require a FedRAMP accreditation or ATO.

"stackArmor has shown sustained commitment and excellence on helping customers achieve FedRAMP ATOs, and we were very happy to partner with them to assist with our ATO," said Ted Steffan, Sr. Security Partner Strategist, Worldwide Public Sector, AWS.

The FASTTR on AWS offering was developed by stackArmor to accelerate FedRAMP, FISMA, and CMMC ATOs for customers in hyper-regulated markets. FASTTR, stands for Faster ATO with Splunk, Telos, and ThreatAlert® for Regulated Markets, enhances stackArmor's ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator with Telos' Xacta360 for security compliance and OSCAL automation and Splunk for security information and event management.

"We have been pleased with the expertise and commitment that stackArmor's team of compliance experts bring to the table and are able to assist with our efforts at delivering secure services to our government customers," said Randy Brumfield, Sr. Manager Technical Business Development at Wickr, an AWS Company. "stackArmor's commitment to AWS and bringing new and innovative solutions to help reduce the time and cost of ATOs is a critical differentiator for us."

About stackArmor FASTTR on AWS

The unique combination of cyber-engineering, compliance automation with NIST OSCAL and continuous monitoring services delivered "in-boundary" within an AWS Landing Zone ensure rapid compliance. The FASTTR on AWS offering is tailored for AWS GovCloud (US) and AWS US Commercial regions (East/West) that offer FedRAMP and DOD accredited cloud services and cloud-native security services. The offering supports FedRAMP High, Moderate, and Low; DOD CC SRG IL2, IL4, and IL5; and CMMC Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5, including CUI compliance. Other compliance frameworks such as MARS-E 2.0, IRS 1075, HIPAA, SOC2 and emerging standards like StateRAMP are supported by mapping to NIST SP 800-53 security controls. Organizations can select and tailor their AWS cloud hosting environment with EC2-based, container or serverless components. All ThreatAlert® ATO services are audit-ready and fully compliant with Federal and Defense security standards such as FIPS, CIS benchmarks and DISA STIG's. The solution is available through the AWS Marketplace and a variety of Government procurement vehicles.

