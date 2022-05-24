North America Anti-fog Films and Sheets Market to reach a valuation of US$ 507.2 Mn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America anti-fog films and sheets market is projected to expand at a 5.7% annual rate over the decade, as per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.



Demand for packaged food products, including food, fruits, vegetables, daily essentials, and various others has increased substantially over the years. Consumers are adopting packaged food products owing to their hectic schedules and ease of home delivery through various online platforms. Fog accumulation over packaging due to temperature differences is a primary concern for packaged food providers and food packaging suppliers, as fog restricts the vision of the consumer regarding quality, content, number, and various other parameters of the product packaged within.

In addition, growing concerns about shelf life, food safety, and hygiene factors in food and its packaging are driving demand for anti-fog films and sheets. Easy handling and transportation by preventing chemical contamination is also a significant factor aiding market expansion. As such, various applications in food packaging are expected to create ample opportunities for anti-fog film and sheet manufacturers in North America over the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33092

On the flip side, non-biodegradable materials are used in the production of anti-fog films and sheets, which can hamper the growth of the market owing to various government rules and regulations on the use of non-biodegradable materials; being connected with the environmental, social, health, and other impacts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North American demand for anti-fog films and sheets is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 507.2 Mn by the end of 2032.

The U.S. is anticipated to remain one of the key countries in the North American market accounting for around 78.7% market share in 2022.

By product type, the polycarbonate segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the decade.

By end use, the food packaging and automotive sectors are expected to be the largest consumers of anti-fog films and sheets.

Key manufacturers are collaborating and launching new products to increase their sales.





Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33092

“Growing adoption of packaged food and increasing number of commercial freezers are expected to propel consumption of anti-fog films and sheets across North America over the coming years” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The North America anti-fog films and sheets market is a highly consolidated space with a number of players highly active in the market.

Some of the key market players included in the report are Celanese Corporation, Sabic, Excelente, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Kafrit Industries, Cosmo Films Ltd., FSI Costing Technologies, Inc, Suzhou Omay Optical Material Co. Ltd, and Specialty Polyfilms.

Conclusion

The automotive and food packaging sectors are crucial for Anti-fog film and sheet suppliers owing to the high consumption rate in these verticals. Rising demand for packaged food and manufacturing of high-performance automotive components are expected to elevate the demand for anti-fog films and sheets across North America.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33092

However, non-biodegradable material use in anti-fog films and sheets is expected to hamper the growth rate of the market. Key manufacturers are engaged in the exploration of new application areas through consistent research and development to overcome such existing challenges

The North America anti-fog films and sheets market saw a significant drop in 2020 due to hindered demand from end-user industries, but is expected to recover quickly following the pandemic. COVID-19 had a devastating influence on North America and culminated into an economic downturn.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the North America anti-fog films and sheets market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, thickness, film type, application, end use, and country. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com