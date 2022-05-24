What WE Lost is a National Bestseller as Reported by the Toronto Star and Globe and Mail

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What WE Lost tells the untold story behind the ‘We Charity Scandal’ and exposes readers to shocking, previously unknown information that will change the way Canadians see the scandal, politics and the media at-large.

“It details how politicians and others demolished a respected charity for personnel gain but most of all how it seems Canada might be following America down a dark path of social division and hyper-partisanship” – Martin Luther King III

Book foreword by former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell

Audio book narrated by Martin Luther King III

What Does This Book Cover:

- This book is full of surprises and reveals the true story that the media refused to cover.

- It calls out politicians who used WE Charity to further their own partisan agendas.

- It dedicates an entire chapter to reporting on WE Charity by the CBC’s The Fifth Estate.

- It identifies who really lost in the end, and the real victims of the WE Charity Scandal.

- It openly addresses criticisms of the charity’s co-founders, the Kielburgers, and reveals missteps and takes stock.

“I did not write this book to try and convince anyone to feel a certain way. I wrote it so the public can finally form a view based on evidence and fairly judge who really was scandalized and who did the scandalizing.” – Tawfiq Rangwala

This book is a fact-based, inside account from lawyer and former WE Charity board member, Tawfiq Rangwala, who stepped down from the board to author this book and takes readers behind the scenes. The mission: to cut through the headline-grabbing controversies and offer a sober perspective on what really happened, why it happened, who was responsible, and who really paid the price.

Rangwala reveals how Canadian politics have become more vicious and divided than ever, and how politicians like the NDP’s Charlie Angus and Conservative Pierre Poilievre destroyed a homegrown children’s charity for political gain. Rangwala also takes aim at select news organizations that seemed content to peddle misinformation and half-truths in a never-ending pursuit of clicks, likes and shares. It was a scandal whose real casualties—the millions of people the charity served in Canada and worldwide—have yet to be tallied.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tawfiq Rangwala earned his undergraduate degree from McGill University and his law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School. He is a partner in the Litigation and Arbitration Group of Milbank LLP. Mr. Rangwala specializes in representing companies and individuals facing investigations by government authorities, conducting sensitive internal investigations across various industries, and litigating and arbitrating a wide range of commercial disputes. He frequently speaks and writes about white-collar defence and government investigations, securities litigation, international arbitration, and issues relating to cybersecurity and technology disputes. He was named Chambers & Partners’ North American Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2021 and is the Chair of Milbank’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

OPTIMUM PUBLISHING INTERNATIONAL has been publishing award-winning books since the 1970s. Its backlist of more than 350 titles includes bestsellers from Margaret Trudeau, Greg Clark, Margo Oliver, Fred Brummer, William Sears and Don Johnston, Patrick Brown, and Sam Cooper. Optimum continues to publish critical and timely books on international and

national politics, true crime, and social and political justice.

